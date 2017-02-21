News By Tag
New business alliance forged to better meet the needs of the legal sector
ETS Risk Management and Quintel Intelligence, separate companies started on separate continents but run by old friends from an elite UK counter-terrorist unit have joined to offer the Legal sector global case facilitation services
Nicholas Connon, CEO of Quintel Intelligence Ltd said "It is becoming far more common that attorneys are asked to travel to high-risk environments to act on behalf of their client or collect evidence to build their case. Attorneys are now identifying the need for case facilitation services to gain the evidential edge. Some have seen the worth in traveling to bring credible and verifiable evidence. Yet travel to these areas can be dangerous."
The alliance between both companies will better meet the needs of the legal sector. By blending intelligence and physical security capabilities they now offer a global service for case facilitation.
The two companies identified that former Special Forces operators are a natural fit in these situations. Operators cost millions to train, and their experience to facilitate travel through high-risk environments securely and without fanfare is unique and often an understated bridge to justice.
"High threat environments should not be a barrier to justice. The days of crew cuts, dark sunglasses and blacked out SUVs driving in convoy are no longer necessary and are in most instances, inappropriate. Operators are by nature low profile, discrete and respectful. A conscientious operator able to read the environment, and get the job done without celebration, becomes a formidable asset to the traveling attorney, and to the legal industry" states Mark Deane the CEO of ETS Risk Management.
About Quintel Intelligence
http://www.quintelintelligence.com is a specialist legal intelligence provider specializing in litigation support. Our company has supported various clients through process driven, empirical and accountably obtained intelligence gathering which remains at the forefront of how Quintel Intelligence practices today. Quintel Intelligence services High Net Worth Individuals, corporations and legal service providers.
About ETS Risk Management
https://www.ets-
ETS Risk Management - Mark Deane
Quintel Intelligence - Nick Connon
***@ets-riskmanagement.com
