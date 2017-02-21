 
News By Tag
* Humanitarian Aid
* New Hire
* Medical
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Leandro
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Eric Talbert Named MedShare's New Western Regional Director

MedShare welcomes former NGO Executive Director as Regional Director in California.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Humanitarian Aid
* New Hire
* Medical

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* San Leandro - California - US

Subject:
* Executives

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- MedShare has appointed Eric Talbert as the new Western Regional Director.  He will serve as Director effective February 27, 2017. Mr. Talbert has over a dozen years of nonprofit communications, volunteer management, and fundraising experience. This experience includes collaborative projects featured on 60 Minutes, HBO, and NBC Nightly News as well as mentions in Forbes, TIME, and The New York Times Magazine. In addition to local Bay Area media like KQED, The San Francisco Examiner, and Hoodline, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and MSNBC have interviewed Mr. Talbert.

Mr. Talbert has a personal history with MedShare, having helped send medical supplies to Afghanistan and Sierra Leone in 2011 and 2012 to build healthcare capacity in the regions. As Western Regional Director, he will be responsible for leading fundraising efforts in MedShare's Western Region, creating and fostering community partnerships, and supporting operations in San Leandro. As a member of MedShare's senior leadership team, he will report directly to Charles Redding, the CEO & President. Mr. Talbert's extensive experience and personal dedication to international aid make him a valuable addition to MedShare's team and an asset to MedShare's mission.

Mr. Talbert holds a bachelors degree in Psychology from The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with minor studies in Anthropology and a master's degree in Media & Communication from The European Graduate School in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. He received the University of Nevada, Las Vegas's College of Liberal Arts Alumnus of the Year Award and the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network - San Francisco/Bay Area (YNPNsfba) Young Executive Director of the Year Award. A proud board member of the Association of Fundraising Professional's (AFP) Golden Gate Chapter based in San Francisco, Mr. Talbert is also a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) and has a Certificate in Principals and Techniques of Fundraising.

About MedShare

MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/.
End
Source:
Email:***@medshare.org Email Verified
Tags:Humanitarian Aid, New Hire, Medical
Industry:Non-profit
Location:San Leandro - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MedShare News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share