Eric Talbert Named MedShare's New Western Regional Director
MedShare welcomes former NGO Executive Director as Regional Director in California.
Mr. Talbert has a personal history with MedShare, having helped send medical supplies to Afghanistan and Sierra Leone in 2011 and 2012 to build healthcare capacity in the regions. As Western Regional Director, he will be responsible for leading fundraising efforts in MedShare's Western Region, creating and fostering community partnerships, and supporting operations in San Leandro. As a member of MedShare's senior leadership team, he will report directly to Charles Redding, the CEO & President. Mr. Talbert's extensive experience and personal dedication to international aid make him a valuable addition to MedShare's team and an asset to MedShare's mission.
Mr. Talbert holds a bachelors degree in Psychology from The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with minor studies in Anthropology and a master's degree in Media & Communication from The European Graduate School in Saas-Fee, Switzerland. He received the University of Nevada, Las Vegas's College of Liberal Arts Alumnus of the Year Award and the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network - San Francisco/Bay Area (YNPNsfba) Young Executive Director of the Year Award. A proud board member of the Association of Fundraising Professional's (AFP) Golden Gate Chapter based in San Francisco, Mr. Talbert is also a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) and has a Certificate in Principals and Techniques of Fundraising.
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/
