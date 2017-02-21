 
News By Tag
* Digital Health
* Digital Therapeutics
* Pharma
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


JAMA Psychiatry meta-analysis confirms deprexis efficacy

Gaia AG's self-guided internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy effective in treating depressive symptoms
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Digital Health
* Digital Therapeutics
* Pharma

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
* Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- GAIA AG (http://www.gaia-group.com/en/index.html), a global pioneer in digital therapy, announced today that deprexis®, a web-based EC- and FDA-cleared medical device developed by GAIA, has once again been proven to be effective in a global scientific study.

A new meta-analysis of individual patient data, published in the latest issue of JAMA Psychiatry (http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2604310), confirmed the efficacy of deprexis®  for the treatment of depression. The software is one of GAIA's developments. It has recently been licensed to Servier globally, except for the US and Japan. The meta-analysis was a truly global collaborative effort, as 26 researchers from the Netherlands, the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain combined data from 13 randomized controlled trials with a total of 3876 study participants. Of the 13 trials, 5 had examined deprexis (38%), and 1199 of the participants came from deprexis studies (31%). There were no other interventions from Germany. The average effect size reported for deprexis studies was 0.53, compared to 0.28 for others.

"We are very pleased with the results of this meta-analysis. It confirms the results of previous randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on deprexis®," added Mario Weiss, CEO and founder of GAIA. "Depression is a widely-spread pathology, with around 350 million people worldwide suffering from it (WHO). Patients benefit greatly from deprexis® as an adjunct therapy, in addition to pharmacologic or psychotherapeutic treatments."

About GAIA

GAIA is a global leader in digital therapeutics. With its stringent focus on research and development of evidence based online interventions the company continuously shifts benchmarks when it comes to effect sizes and safety profiles for digital therapeutics in neuroscience. With more than 100 experts in the field of Medicine, Psychology, Behavioral Medicine, Software Engineering, as well as Regulatory and Market Access, GAIA is a key partner in the development of next generation digital solutions to support and treat patients with a broad variety of medical conditions.

More information: http://gaia-group.com/en

Contact
Suhela Dighe
Crowdfluence Ltd
***@crowdfluence.co.uk
End
Source:Gaia AG
Email:***@crowdfluence.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Digital Health, Digital Therapeutics, Pharma
Industry:Health
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share