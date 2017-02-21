JAMA Psychiatry meta-analysis confirms deprexis efficacy

Gaia AG's self-guided internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy effective in treating depressive symptoms

--(http://www.gaia-group.com/en/index.html)A new meta-analysis of individual patient data, published in the latest issue of JAMA Psychiatry (http://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2604310), confirmed the efficacy of deprexis® for the treatment of depression. The software is one of GAIA's developments. It has recently been licensed to Servier globally, except for the US and Japan. The meta-analysis was a truly global collaborative effort, as 26 researchers from the Netherlands, the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain combined data from 13 randomized controlled trials with a total of 3876 study participants. Of the 13 trials, 5 had examined deprexis (38%), and 1199 of the participants came from deprexis studies (31%). There were no other interventions from Germany. The average effect size reported for deprexis studies was 0.53, compared to 0.28 for others."We are very pleased with the results of this meta-analysis. It confirms the results of previous randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on deprexis®,"added Mario Weiss, CEO and founder of GAIA. "Depression is a widely-spread pathology, with around 350 million people worldwide suffering from it (WHO). Patients benefit greatly from deprexis® as an adjunct therapy, in addition to pharmacologic or psychotherapeutic treatments."GAIA is a global leader in. With its stringent focus on research and development of evidence based online interventions the company continuously shifts benchmarks when it comes to effect sizes and safety profiles for digital therapeutics in neuroscience. With more than 100 experts in the field of Medicine, Psychology, Behavioral Medicine, Software Engineering, as well as Regulatory and Market Access, GAIA is a key partner in the development of next generation digital solutions to support and treat patients with a broad variety of medical conditions.More information: