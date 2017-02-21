 
Industry News





The WonderEsque Spiralizer Retains One Full Year of #1 TOP Rated Spiralizer on Amazon.com

With a best rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, the WonderEsque Compact Vegetable Spiralizer concludes a full year as being the # 1 TOP RATED Tri-Blade Spiralizer on Amazon.com. It has become a viral hit on Amazon, both well reviewed and leading in sales.
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- In the ever competitive world of kitchenware available on Amazon.com, it's quite rare for a product to hold a top ranking in any sales category for long.  Recently, WonderEsque celebrated their compact WonderEsque Veggie Spiralizer breaking convention and revolutionizing the spiralizers category with its super-intelligent break-apart design, as well as being the # 1 TOP Rated tri-blade spiralizer for over 12 months straight.  Browsing through all the Verified Purchase reviews, it is easy to see that shoppers are wildly enthusiastic about the product, giving it a best score of 4.7.

"We are extremely proud of our score of 4.7 and to be able to keep this title of # 1 Top Rated Spiralizer on the biggest e-commerce platform in the world is an incredible feeling. Of course the main ingredient is high-quality and sturdiness", commented a spokesperson from the brand.

Based on all these positive reviews on Amazon, it seems customers love that the WonderEsque Spiralizer (visible here http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019Y34GEY) not only can be broken-apart into multiple parts and stored in a drawer while not in use, but it is also extremely heavy-duty. To reflect this high-quality of materials, the company offers a 2 year warranty.

"For our customers, this was the best value in our industry. We can now celebrate with you because all our efforts have been rewarded and we are happy to be able to hold the title of the top rated spiralizer on Amazon even since we launched this product".

According to the company, the WonderEsqueVegetable Spiralizer has been built not only for function, but also for durability.  Recently, the company decided to include video tutorials and extra bonuses that come with every order, as a way of saying "thank you" to customers for their continued support.  Of course, the WonderEsque also comes complete with a cleaning brush and three different blades:  one for noodles/spaghetti, a julienne thick spirals (curly fry cutter) blade and one for cutting ribbons (potato chips).

Positive customer reviews continue to pour in.
Amazon Customer Cindy Lou recently said in a 5-star review: "I have nothing but positive things to say about this spiralizer. I typically don't write reviews; however, I felt that it was necessary to share how great of a gadget this is. I also had a few people over so that I could demonstrate how awesome it is. They too decided to purchase.
I'm into healthier eating, which includes making mason jar meals and salads. Before this jewel, I spent a lot of time cutting up fruits and veggies. Well, not anymore. I've used the spiralizer for apples, carrots, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, zucchini, and beets. I was able to do each in about 30-45 seconds. I'm big on food presentation, and my foods look beautiful in my jars and on my plate with the help of the spiralizer."

To see the product on Amazon.com, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019Y34GEY.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.wonderesque.com.

Contact
WonderEsque
Contact: Nicole Smith
***@wonderesque.com
