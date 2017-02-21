The WonderEsque Spiralizer Retains One Full Year of #1 TOP Rated Spiralizer on Amazon.com

With a best rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, the WonderEsque Compact Vegetable Spiralizer concludes a full year as being the # 1 TOP RATED Tri-Blade Spiralizer on Amazon.com. It has become a viral hit on Amazon, both well reviewed and leading in sales.