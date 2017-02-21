News By Tag
Emerald Homes brings classic elegance to scenic City of Palms avenues
Rare new construction along McGregor pays homage to historic charm
Emerald Homes' complete "Bungalow Series" of designs start in the high-$300s, with quick move-in opportunities available on Alhambra Drive, Jamabalana Lane and in the popular Tanglewood neighborhood off Woodwind Avenue.
An Adrian bungalow, located at 1453 Alhambra Dr., offers 1,983 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two baths, a den, three-car garage and white vinyl fence. A similar model is available in the Tanglewood neighborhood at 1457 Woodwind Ave.
A 2,795-square-
A two-story Ellenton bungalow model, located at 1255 Alhambra Dr., offers 3,020 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, four baths and a pool bath, plus a flex room, a second-story study and upstairs living room. At 1320 Jambalana Lane, a Berkley model offers 2,563 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, three-and-a-
For additional information or to schedule a tour of Emerald Homes' bungalows along McGregor Blvd., call sales agent Robert Seibert at (239) 770-0770 (tel:(239)%20770-
About Emerald Homes: A Tradition of Building Excellence
Emerald Homes has created a tradition of excellence by developing innovative home designs and crafting luxury homes with meticulous attention to detail for over a decade. Our philosophy is to incorporate features and amenities into our homes complementary to each individual customer's preferences, personality and lifestyle.
The successful blending of customer ideas and our experience creates dramatic living areas with personalized touches, from gourmet gathering kitchens to spa bath retreats and outdoor living spaces. Our focus is to create livable homes by combining luxury and function.
Emerald Homes are built with quality materials by an experienced team of builders, and each home is designed and constructed with the latest in building technology and design. We combine your ideas, luxury features, and our attention to detail to create your unique dream home.
The Emerald Homes brand has always represented luxury. In 2001, Emerald Homes became a D.R. Horton Company and is leveraging D.R. Horton's resources to now offer discerning buyers in the Southwest Florida market a personalized approach to the luxury home buying process.
For more information on the collections of homes and communities, please visit emeraldhomes.com Square footage dimensions are approximate. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. D.R. Horton and Emerald Homes are equal housing opportunity builders. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
