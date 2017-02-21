Ascensus Joins America Saves Week 2017

Annual Initiative Aligns with Company's Mission of Helping 7+ Million Americans Save for the Future

-- Ascensus, the nation's largest independent retirement plan and college savings services provider, has joined as a participating organization in America Saves Week, an annual weeklong initiative aimed at promoting better savings habits among Americans.Coordinated by America Saves and the America Savings Education Council, this year's campaign begins Monday, February 27, and extends through Saturday, March 4. Founded in 2007, America Saves Week reaches millions of people throughout the country each year and works to provide actionable advice and savings strategies.The daily themes of America Saves Week align well with Ascensus' key product offerings, including 401(k) retirement plans, IRAs, health savings accounts, ABLE savings accounts, and 529 college savings plans. Through these savings vehicles, account holders are encouraged to set an automated savings rate or direct deposit amount to achieve a more secure future.Ascensus' core capabilities are focused within the most significant savings challenges currently facing Americans, and the company's associates remain dedicated to making it easier for individuals to reach their savings goals. As an America Saves Week participant, Ascensus will share savings tips throughout the week on Twitter (@AscensusInc)using the campaign's official hashtag (#ASW17)."We're happy to support as well as celebrate America Saves week along with our institutional partners and our network of financial professionals who together, with our dedicated Ascensus associates, help Americans save for life's biggest moments," states Bob Guillocheau, president and CEO of Ascensus. "This America Saves Week, we can also celebrate the new opportunity of assisting people with disabilities and blindness grow their savings, with the introduction of the ABLE investment program. We'll continue to work and innovate to ensure that our clients always have a plan for retirement, healthcare, and college savings."Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.America Saves Week is coordinated by America Saves and the America Savings Education Council. The Week is an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good savings behavior and a chance for individuals to assess their own saving status. Learn more at AmericaSavesWeek.org.