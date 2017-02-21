 
News By Tag
* America Saves Week 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Ascensus Joins America Saves Week 2017

Annual Initiative Aligns with Company's Mission of Helping 7+ Million Americans Save for the Future
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* America Saves Week 2017

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Dresher - Pennsylvania - US

DRESHER, Pa. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, the nation's largest independent retirement plan and college savings services provider, has joined as a participating organization in America Saves Week, an annual weeklong initiative aimed at promoting better savings habits among Americans.

Coordinated by America Saves and the America Savings Education Council, this year's campaign begins Monday, February 27, and extends through Saturday, March 4. Founded in 2007, America Saves Week reaches millions of people throughout the country each year and works to provide actionable advice and savings strategies.

The daily themes of America Saves Week align well with Ascensus' key product offerings, including 401(k) retirement plans, IRAs, health savings accounts, ABLE savings accounts, and 529 college savings plans. Through these savings vehicles, account holders are encouraged to set an automated savings rate or direct deposit amount to achieve a more secure future.

Ascensus' core capabilities are focused within the most significant savings challenges currently facing Americans, and the company's associates remain dedicated to making it easier for individuals to reach their savings goals. As an America Saves Week participant, Ascensus will share savings tips throughout the week on Twitter (@AscensusInc) using the campaign's official hashtag (#ASW17).

"We're happy to support as well as celebrate America Saves week along with our institutional partners and our network of financial professionals who together, with our dedicated Ascensus associates, help Americans save for life's biggest moments," states Bob Guillocheau, president and CEO of Ascensus. "This America Saves Week, we can also celebrate the new opportunity of assisting people with disabilities and blindness grow their savings, with the introduction of the ABLE investment program. We'll continue to work and innovate to ensure that our clients always have a plan for retirement, healthcare, and college savings."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.

About America Saves Week

America Saves Week is coordinated by America Saves and the America Savings Education Council.  The Week is an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good savings behavior and a chance for individuals to assess their own saving status. Learn more at AmericaSavesWeek.org.

Contact
Roberta Hess
***@ascensus.com
End
Source:Ascensus Inc.
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:America Saves Week 2017
Industry:Finance
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascensus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share