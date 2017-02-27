Country(s)
Industry News
Berlin Company Revolutionizes Real Estate Market
With "Digital Viewing" Always Live on Site – Even From a Distance
The real estate market has a reputation for showing properties in a certain way, often manipulating or beautifying their digital output, be it pictorially or in video form. These digital renditions may not show the assets in a way that reflects their actual state. With the "digital viewing service", these issues will be a thing of the past. Interested clients – whether based in Berlin, London or anywhere else – will be able to get a real-time impression of the property, without losing the advantages and individuality of a personal appointment. The client will be able to have a look at specific aspects of a property or possible problem areas, providing them with a truly representative picture of the asset. The "digital viewing service" thereby transforms the initial assessment of a property in a highly cost and time effective manner, allowing the client to determine whether a physical follow up is then necessary.
The digital viewings will be performed as follows; at the agreed date, our real estate agent will be present at the property selected by the client. The client will then be linked to our agent with his smartphone, tablet or computer via video call and the viewing will begin. Our agent will then show every aspect of the property to the customer, and provide all necessary information. Importantly, the agent will be able to answer all questions the client has about the property, allowing the client to closely examine even the smallest details of the site. The client will be able to converse face-to-face with our agent throughout the process allowing for a full and frank discussion about the property being viewed. The service will be available on all major video conferencing services including Facetime, Skype or Facebook messenger, so by using our "digital viewing", clients will never miss the opportunity to own that potential dream property ever again.
Information on the company as well as the "digital viewing service" can be found on the website http://www.accordestates.com
For further information or any inquiries please contact the press spokesman Jochen Nipp at jn@accordestates.com.
Contact
Accord Estates GmbH / MR Jochen Nipp
***@accordestates.com
Page Updated Last on: Feb 27, 2017