SpringHill Suites By Marriott To Open Doors In Issaquah, Washington

-- Marriott International announced today the opening of SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Issaquah, Washington scheduled to open this Friday. The 145-suite hotel, located at 1185 NW Maple Street, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Touchstone Corporation and managed by InnVentures IVI, LLC.SpringHill Suites Seattle Issaquah is located just minutes from downtown Issaquah and 16 miles to downtown Seattle. The hotel offers guests convenient access to Snoqualmie Falls, Snoqualmie Casino, Lake Sammamish and numerous recreational activities in the Issaquah area."As a brand opening a new hotel every 10 days on average, we are delighted that the SpringHill Suites Seattle Issaquah is the latest addition to our growing number of properties across the United States and Canada," said Loren Nalewanski, vice president and global brand manager, SpringHill Suites. "Our all-suite offering, and convenient amenities offer guests a little extra to help them enjoy their stay. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, we understand that guests want to connect to the local area. We make it our business to help them do that by offering our local expertise, and bringing the community into the hotel through our 24/7 market and at our Art of Local events."Ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, the new hotel offers a little extra space with suites larger than a typical hotel rooms. Separate living, working and sleeping spaces provide guests with flexibility and functionality. The hotel offers comfortable beds, soft linens and plush pillows to allow for an optimum night's sleep. Each suite also features the SpringHill Suites' custom, three-in-one, West Elm sofa which converts from a sofa to a daybed to a trundle bed – without sacrificing its stylish good looks and a stylish West Elm swivel chair. The designated work space offers a well-lit desk space to ensure maximum productivity for those who need to get down to business.From the guest rooms to the lobby every aspect of design, from furniture and lighting, to colors and fabrics; has been carefully selected to offer calm and refreshing spaces to allow guests to relax and recharge. Featuring a brand new design that adds depth and sophistication to the décor, the hotel's lobby is a great venue for conducting casual meetings or simply to socialize with SpringHill Suites' enhanced evening experience. The 24/7 Market offers snacks and any necessities that you may have forgotten.Grab a snack and take it outside to relax at the hotel's rear outdoor patio area with a relaxing fire pit and comfortable seating. The property also has two meeting rooms with approximately 500 square feet of meeting space and accommodating 12 people in each.Daily complimentary breakfast is filled with hot, healthy and indulgent choices including fresh strawberries, steel cut oatmeal, cold cuts, cheeses and much more. This is SpringHill Suites' way of making sure guests have a good start to their day. The hotel also offers business services, complimentary Wi-Fi, same-day dry cleaning, guest laundry facilities, a parking garage, an indoor swimming pool and a fitness center.About SpringHill Suites by MarriottSpringHill Suites by Marriott is an all-suite hotel brand that offers guests a fresh take on mixing business and pleasure, by providing little extras that help them enjoy their time away. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top 10 Franchises to buy in 2016, the portfolio consists of more than 350 properties across the US and Canada. There are more than 140 properties in the pipeline, making SpringHill Suites one of Marriott's fastest growing brands. The suites are spacious and feature a modern, stylish design that allows guests to be productive and unwind. SpringHill Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, contact the SpringHill Suites toll-free number at 888-287-9400, visit www.springhillsuites.com, become a fan at www.facebook.com/springhillsuites or follow SpringHill at twitter.com/springhillsuite or instagram.com/springhillsuites.About Marriott InternationalMarriott International, Inc. is a global leading lodging company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with more than 4,500 properties in 88 countries and territories. Marriott International reported revenues of more than $14 billion in fiscal year 2015. The company operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts under 19 brands. The company also manages the award-winning guest loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® program, which together comprise more than 57 million members. For more information or reservations, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.