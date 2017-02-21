News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Euro Fashion Inners celebrates the inner fire and passion with Euro Blaze
Euro Blaze celebrates the Inner Fire and Passion of men that drives them towards higher goals in life.
"Euro Blaze is a tribute to the Fire and Passion of modern young men, who aspire to live life on their own terms and succeed in all spheres alike. Euro Blaze is cut and styled to make modern men more confident and even more stylish, so that they can stay focused towards their life goals without worrying about their looks." says Brand President, Mr Rajnish Agarwal.
The products are based on the Latest Modern Trends and are provided with Contrast Cut and Sew for Manly Enhancements. To add to this, Euro Blaze briefs features Intimate Low Rise Fit, Contoured Centre Pouch and Full Covered Back for that perfect Macho Look.
"We've used 100% Combed Cotton, so that men can look good and stay comfortable at the same time. At Euro, we believe that style is not a substitute of comfort rather the duo makes a deadly combination when put together" affirmed Mr Agarwal.
Euro Blaze is available in men's favourite colours including Black, Navy, Olive Green, Grey Melange, and Coffee Brown in 75 cm – 100 cm size range.
Euro Blaze briefs are Retailing Pan India across the Leading Retail Counters, Malls and Super Markets. They can also be purchased online at Eurofashions.in and other Popular Ecommerce Portals.
About Euro Fashion Inners:
Euro Fashion Inners is a brand of choice for the sexy and fashionable. It is an emerging brand in the premier innerwear segment with an ever growing client base.
Euro Fashion Inners Online: www.eurofashions.in
Euro Fashion Inners Social: Euro Fashions (Facebook); @Euro_Fashions (Twitter)
About Rupa and Company Limited:
Rupa and Company Limited is one the largest knitwear brands in India engaged in the manufacturing, branding and marketing of innerwear and casual wear for men and women. The Company was established in 1968 as Binod Hosiery, and today it is one of the leading players in Indian Knitwear Industry and holds the 'Limca Book of Records' for being the largest inner wear & casual wear manufacturing company in India for 11 consecutive years.
Among the prominent awards won by the Company are Worldwide Achievers Business Leadership Award (2013-14), Time Research Business Leadership Awards for Branch Excellence in Innerwear (2013), and Global awards for Brand Excellence by World Brand Congress during the year 2010. Recently, the Company has been selected as the Best Corporate Brand 2016 by The Economic Times of India.
Rupa Corporate: http://rupa.co.in/
Contact info:
Rimmy Sett Banerjee
Rupa & Company Limited
1, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Metro Tower, Kolkata - 700071
Tel: +91 33 3057 3100 / 3186 | Email: srexe.dpc@rupa.co.in
Contact
Rimmy Sett Banerjee
***@rupa.co.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse