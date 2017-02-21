Mandel JCC & Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival to Present LUNCH WITH INA

Ina Pinkney

End

-- Mandel JCC & The Donald M. EphraimPalm Beach Jewish Film Festival to PresentLUNCH WITH INAA Film Screening & Book Signing with Ina PinkneyMarch 7 at 11 am in Palm Beach Gardens(Palm Beach Gardens, FL – February 23, 2017) The Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches Literary Society and The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival are partnering to present LUNCH WITH INA, a special film screening and book signing with celebrity chef Ina Pinkney, author of INA'S KITCHEN: Taste Memories and Recipes from the Breakfast Queen. This truly special, tasteful and tasty luncheon will be held on Tuesday, March 7 at 11 am, at the Mandel JCC, 5221 Hood Road in Palm Beach Gardens.The Screening:The lunch will include the South Florida Film Premiere of BREAKFAST AT INA'S, which introduces an entrepreneur ahead of her time, who found a recipe for success in compassion, exacting standards and sheer willpower. The legendary Chicago breakfast spot, "Ina's", is closing. In the countdown to the last day, Brooklyn native Ina Pinkney tells the story of how her passion for baking led her to more than three decades of success in the restaurant business. Warm tributes from her clientele and devoted staff reveal a confident, self-reliant businesswoman, keenly attuned to her market. Offering intimate reflections on her life, Ina shares her childhood battle with polio and efforts to raise awareness about the disease. She speaks candidly about her relationship with her former husband and their experiences as an interracial couple, disowned by her Jewish parents. Ina is a vivacious and elegant narrator, a groundbreaking entrepreneur whose goal was nothing less than to reinvent breakfast dining at a time when there were few women in the business. (Directed by Mercedes Kane, 2015, 51-minutes)The Book Signing:The many favorite dishes that thousands came to love at Ina's are showcased in her book, Ina's Kitchen: Taste Memories and Recipes from the Breakfast Queen. Ina's Kitchen is part cookbook and part memoir, collecting 39 of the chef's favorite recipes with stories from her life. From milestone moments and warm memories to the "truth" about owning a restaurant, readers will gain a deeper understanding of one of Chicago's best-known culinary icons. Pinkney views her life as a recipe, and the book's chapters reflect that notion. From "Ingredients"and "Preparation"to "Clean Up," readers will come to understand what inspired and drove Ina's love of food—and her culinary success. Recipes include everything from Ina's signature Blobbs and Heavenly Hots to Foolproof Pancakes and Baked French Toast. In addition to breakfast favorites, Ina has also included savory dishes and dessert recipes.The Lunch:Attendees can choose between Ina's salmon cakes or the vegetarian/vegan croquettes, along with sides, dessert and coffee or iced tea. The event will also include a Chinese auction with gift baskets, art and more.The Presenting Partner for LUNCH WITH INA is La Posada, with Sheila Goldstein, Zelda & Allen Mason, and Carole Spielman serving as Associate Producer Partners.How to Get Tickets for LUNCH WITH INA:Tickets are $54 per person for members of the Mandel JCC Literary Society or the Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival. And $60 for nonmembers. They are available for purchase by calling 877-318-0071 or going online to www.pbjff.org.About the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches:The Mandel JCC has two locations in Palm Beach County. The Boynton Beach building is at 8500 Jog Road and the Palm Beach Gardens building is at 5221 Hood Road. For more information about the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches, visit www.jcconline.com.The mission of the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The Mandel JCC is a partner agency of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.About the Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival:Presented by the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches, The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring to South Florida the finest examples of cinema from around the world. Founded in 1990 the festival continues to grow and evolve as it continues to expand the selection of narrative features, short films and documentaries to reflect the tastes and needs of its audience. The 28th annual The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival will be held during January/February 2018. For more information, please visit www.PBJFF.org.Available for Interview:Ellen WednerVice President of Arts & CultureMandel JCC561.259.3009 (direct) or 305.586.6215 (mobile)ellenw@jcconline.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net