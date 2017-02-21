News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Importance of a Multi-Speciality Hospital in Our Country
The piece contains important information and data about the services of Primus International Hospital in Nigeria. The relevance and need of a super specialty hospital has been discussed at length.
A decade ago people from third-world countries would visit developed countries for treating their symptoms¸ but nowadays, the things have reversed. For instance, countries such as Nigeria and India welcome a number of patients from across the globe. Exceptional treatment on lower cost is the basic reason why people around the globe visit Best Hospital Nigeria each year. The renowned hospitals have developed numerous groundbreaking techniques that allow them to cure maximum diseases. Gone are the days when people used to have a 6 inch long incision for the removal of a kidney stone. Nowadays, you can be treated through minimally invasive procedures that required 4-6 mm cuts.
Site:- http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com/
Therefore, looking for any kind of hospital will not serve your purposes, you are required to project or pick the best hospital. Primus International Super Speciality Hospital is one such hospital in Nigeria that has been treating its patients for a very long time and that too with higher success rate. The hospital is located in the heart of Nigeria and has an exceptional state-of-the-
The hospital has conferred with numerous awards for its phenomenal achievements and contributions into the medical and surgical science. The hospital has a wide team of specialize physicians and surgeons who put their best efforts in order to treat a patient and ensure a faster recovery, less hospital stay, and great success rate. The hospital staff helps surgeons as well as the patients to provide them compassionate care. Owing to its tremendous contribution to the medical and surgical science, world class infrastructure, Best Doctors in Abuja and caring staff, the hospital has attracted the international patients. The hospital has its own share in boosting Medical Tourism in Nigeria.
Below are given a brief preview of some of the characteristics of hospitals:
•4 advanced operation theatres with laminar flow and shields minimizing the infection rate.
•State-of-
•Image Guide Surgery
•A committed and dedicated department for sterilization of instruments
•Multi Slice CT Scan
•Latest Ultrasound facilities
•Mammography
•Tread Mill Test
•Ultramodern Physiotherapy Department
•12 Bedded Intensive Care Unit
•Fully Automated Chemistry Analyzer
•Microbiology Facilities
•Blood Bank
•Fully Automated Hematology Analyzer
•24 hour Pharmacy
•Audiology and Speech Therapy
•Dialysis
•Ambulance Services
•Laundry
•Cafeteria
Some Specialities and centers of excellence of Primus International Hospital include:
•Bone and Joint
•Kidney Transplant and Dialysis
•Spine
•ENT and Cochlear Implants
•Physiotherapy
•Internal Medicines
•Radiology
•Cardiology
•Pathology
•Dental Sciences
•Eye
•General Surgery
•Dietrics & Nutrition
•General Surgery
•Obstetrics and Gynecology
•Preventive Health Care Departments
Besides theses common facilities, the hospital also provides airport pick up facilities and preventive health checkups at very reasonable rates. The hospital can be reached or contacted at:
Primus International Super Speciality Hospital
Karu New Extension Abuja, Nigeria
Phone- +234 81-277-777-51
Phone- +234 81-277-777-52
Email- info@primushospitalnigeria.com
Web - http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com
Contact
Primus Hospital
+2348127777751
info@primushospitalnigeria.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse