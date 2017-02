Importance of a Multi-Speciality Hospital in Our Country

The piece contains important information and data about the services of Primus International Hospital in Nigeria. The relevance and need of a super specialty hospital has been discussed at length.

Primus International Hospital

Contact

Primus Hospital

+2348127777751

info@primushospitalnigeria.com Primus Hospital+2348127777751

End

-- Whenever we experience any health-related issues, the thought of a hospital suddenly comes into our mind. Since the environment or phenomenon in which we are living exposes us to several diseases, we are required to be updated with the latest advancements in the medical field. There is no denying that different ailments and diseases have come into being, but along with the ailments have developed some groundbreaking treatments and surgical procedures. Even the hospitals can be seen equipped with a number of facilities not only for their own countrymen, but for international patients as well.A decade ago people from third-world countries would visit developed countries for treating their symptoms¸ but nowadays, the things have reversed. For instance, countries such as Nigeria and India welcome a number of patients from across the globe. Exceptional treatment on lower cost is the basic reason why people around the globe visiteach year. The renowned hospitals have developed numerous groundbreaking techniques that allow them to cure maximum diseases. Gone are the days when people used to have a 6 inch long incision for the removal of a kidney stone. Nowadays, you can be treated through minimally invasive procedures that required 4-6 mm cuts.Site:-Therefore, looking for any kind of hospital will not serve your purposes, you are required to project or pick the best hospital.is one suchthat has been treating its patients for a very long time and that too with higher success rate. The hospital is located in the heart of Nigeria and has an exceptional state-of-the-art infrastructure. Enchanting and modern infrastructure, cutting edge medical technology, advanced techniques, and peaceful environment of the hospital are conducive to the faster recovery to the patients.The hospital has conferred with numerous awards for its phenomenal achievements and contributions into the medical and surgical science. The hospital has a wide team of specialize physicians and surgeons who put their best efforts in order to treat a patient and ensure a faster recovery, less hospital stay, and great success rate. The hospital staff helps surgeons as well as the patients to provide them compassionate care. Owing to its tremendous contribution to the medical and surgical science, world class infrastructure,and caring staff, the hospital has attracted the international patients. The hospital has its own share in boostingBelow are given a brief preview of some of the characteristics of hospitals:•4 advanced operation theatres with laminar flow and shields minimizing the infection rate.•State-of-the-art Dialysis center•Image Guide Surgery•A committed and dedicated department for sterilization of instruments•Multi Slice CT Scan•Latest Ultrasound facilities•Mammography•Tread Mill Test•Ultramodern Physiotherapy Department•12 Bedded Intensive Care Unit•Fully Automated Chemistry Analyzer•Microbiology Facilities•Blood Bank•Fully Automated Hematology Analyzer•24 hour Pharmacy•Audiology and Speech Therapy•Dialysis•Ambulance Services•Laundry•CafeteriaSome Specialities and centers of excellence ofinclude:•Bone and Joint•Kidney Transplant and Dialysis•Spine•ENT and Cochlear Implants•Physiotherapy•Internal Medicines•Radiology•Cardiology•Pathology•Dental Sciences•Eye•General Surgery•Dietrics & Nutrition•General Surgery•Obstetrics and Gynecology•Preventive Health Care DepartmentsBesides theses common facilities, the hospital also provides airport pick up facilities and preventive health checkups at very reasonable rates. The hospital can be reached or contacted at:Karu New Extension Abuja, NigeriaPhone- +234 81-277-777-51Phone- +234 81-277-777-52Email- info@primushospitalnigeria.comWeb - http://www.primushospitalnigeria.com