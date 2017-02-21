Oxademy Business School partnership with Oxford Business Group

OBS students will have access to more than 31,000 academic lectures

Oxademy Business School, online education leader

Oxademy Business School, with its mission of providing a higher educational quality, has signed an agreement with Oxford Business Group that will provide free access to more than 31,000 articles and reports from different sectors and industries to OBS students.This cooperation will build an international network that will put in contact different professionals, experts, gurus and authors from all around the world.Oxford Business Group is a global publishing and consultancy company that produces annual investment and economic reports on more than 30 countries. Every business intelligence report is based on in-country research conducted over an average of six months by experienced analysts.Oxademy Business School (OBS) is an online business school specializing in providing professional and educational masters degrees in the disciplines of organizational sciences such as MBAs and Masters in Strategical Leadership, among others.Our programs are focused on business management and leadership, specifically aimed at highly motivated professionals and young entrepreneurs who are looking for real life practical application gained from the studying in the online world.Oxademy Business School, technology developed by its parent company Oxademy has its own Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) Ox360®, that mimics the best environment for teaching and learning, the physical classroom. Ox360® contains Oxademy Analytics® that collects learning indicators in real-time for students and uses machine learning to understand learner behaviour and produces real time predictive learning analytics and actionable insights to allow early intervention strategies to be implemented for 'at risk' students.Oxademy learning technologies provides personalised education at scale and creates individual learning paths that meet the needs of each student based on data and predictive analytics, helping students succeed.As part of onboarding process, all learners received an integrated Learning Style Profile (LSP) assessment to understand the learners learning style. For the budding Enterpreneur, Oxademy Entrepreneurs Hub (OxHub®), is an exclusive and secure digital crowdfunding platform - giving aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to our dedicated Investors Panel to obtain advice and secure investment finance.We aspire to make Oxademy Business School a world class blended learning institute which distinguishes itself from others by providing students with a real life opportunity of creating their own business and to excel in their respective careers by learning first-hand from a prestigious world-class faculty, global industry leaders, and access to angel and venture capitalist firms to seek investment and network around the world.