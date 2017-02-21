 
News By Tag
* High Education
* Masters
* Post-graduate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oxford
  Oxfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Oxademy Business School partnership with Oxford Business Group

OBS students will have access to more than 31,000 academic lectures
 
 
Oxademy Business School, online education leader
Oxademy Business School, online education leader
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* High Education
* Masters
* Post-graduate

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Oxford - Oxfordshire - England

Subject:
* Partnerships

OXFORD, England - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Oxademy Business School, with its mission of providing a higher educational quality, has signed an agreement with Oxford Business Group that will provide free access to more than 31,000 articles and reports from different sectors and industries to OBS students.

This cooperation will build an international network that will put in contact different professionals, experts, gurus and authors from all around the world.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group is a global publishing and consultancy company that produces annual investment and economic reports on more than 30 countries. Every business intelligence report is based on in-country research conducted over an average of six months by experienced analysts.

About Oxademy Business School

Oxademy Business School (OBS) is an online business school specializing in providing professional and educational masters degrees in the disciplines of organizational sciences such as MBAs and Masters in Strategical Leadership, among others.

Our programs are focused on business management and leadership, specifically aimed at highly motivated professionals and young entrepreneurs who are looking for real life practical application gained from the studying in the online world.

Oxademy Business School, technology developed by its parent company Oxademy has its own Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) Ox360®, that mimics the best environment for teaching and learning, the physical classroom. Ox360® contains Oxademy Analytics® that collects learning indicators in real-time for students and uses machine learning to understand learner behaviour and produces real time predictive learning analytics and actionable insights to allow early intervention strategies to be implemented for 'at risk' students.

Oxademy learning technologies provides personalised education at scale and creates individual learning paths that meet the needs of each student based on data and predictive analytics, helping students succeed.

As part of onboarding process, all learners received an integrated Learning Style Profile (LSP) assessment to understand the learners learning style. For the budding Enterpreneur, Oxademy Entrepreneurs Hub (OxHub®), is an exclusive and secure digital crowdfunding platform - giving aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to our dedicated Investors Panel to obtain advice and secure investment finance.

We aspire to make Oxademy Business School a world class blended learning institute which distinguishes itself from others by providing students with a real life opportunity of creating their own business and to excel in their respective careers by learning first-hand from a prestigious world-class faculty, global industry leaders, and access to angel and venture capitalist firms to seek investment and network around the world.

https://oxademy.ac.uk/

Sara Lopez Alonso

Oxademy
www.oxademy.com
www.oxademy.ac.uk
+44 1865 594721
sara@oxademy.ac.uk

Media Contact
Oxademy Business School
sara@oxademy.ac.uk
End
Source:Oxademy Business School
Email:***@oxademy.ac.uk Email Verified
Tags:High Education, Masters, Post-graduate
Industry:Education
Location:Oxford - Oxfordshire - England
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oxademy News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share