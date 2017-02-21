News By Tag
Techno Infonet – Savouring simplicity with elegant web solutions
Techno Infonet's services can be categorically divided as follows:
Web Development Services
Web Designing Services
Mobile Development Services
Internet Marketing Services
Ecommerce Services
Web Outsourcing Services
PHP web development services, Open source development, Web designing services, Joomla development services, AngularJS development services, iOS development services, Android development services, SEO services, Social media marketing, , Joomla e-commerce, Zen cart, hire developers and designers and many more services could be explored on the company's virtual website address – www.technoinfonet.com. The company not only provides new solutions but also works on already running programs that are disrupted by bugs and other technical offenders. All these services are marked according to the prevailing market trends and won't cost you much of an arm or a leg to look up to Techno Infonet for their holistic web services.
Shelving Store, Ryda, LockerShop, ShredChaser, SwapOnce, The TalkList, PlantsGalore, Adwalk, Milli, SwapOnce App are some of its esteemed clients who are more than happy to being served by Techno Infonet. Honeywell and Accenture, are the leading brands who have graciously availed the services of Techno Infonet.
One of the spokesperson was quoted saying as follows: We believe in the concept of happy clients as our client's contentment is the force that encourages us to do the best for our clients. We are capable of not only providing technical results but also add a flair of creativity to the final outcome. Certificate of Recognition by ERP Insights magazine is one such milestone that has kept the prestige of the company accelerating over the years. We loving adding the extra to all our ordinary works that make the clients crave for more services. Mediocrity in any form is never entertained by us as we always strive to get the maximum results from all possible technical resources. "
Summary:
'Making IT simple' – A motto that very well justifies the working of the company has managed to create a customer retention ratio of 92% with a 100% client satisfaction ratio. The website www.technoinfonet.com anchors you to the list of services, its clients, portfolios and many such useful information that will take you one step towards availing the company for its IT services. A jubilant workforce that is well equipped with the latest trends and techniques – generously contribute to the growth and development of the company. With more than 1100 successfully completed projects, the company stands firm on its 4 main pillars – quality, perseverance, client satisfaction and commitment.
Visit us at http://www.technoinfonet.com/
Contact
Saurabh Maniar
***@technoinfonet.com
