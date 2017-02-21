 
Industry News





European Union as Wrights Plastics & Mid West Displays confirm joint Euroshop 2017 attendance

Wrights Plastics and Mid West Displays have confirmed their first joint attendance at 'the world's #1 retail trade fair' EuroShop 2017.
 
 
EURO 1
WEST BROMWICH, England - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Shrewsbury-based display specialist Mid West Displays was added to the Wrights Plastics Group in March last year and this is the first time the companies have jointly planned and developed a stand.

Euroshop runs from 5th to 9th March in Dusseldorf and sees the cream of Europe's retail display movers and shakers visit the 127,000 square metres of exhibition space across 18 halls featuring 2,350 exhibitors from 61 countries.

Andy Watkins, Group Commercial Director, said this week "We are incredibly excited about this joint attendance. It is the first proper opportunity we will have to demonstrate the end-to-end display & signage offering we can provide for retailers."

The stand will feature innovative products from the manufacturer. Andy continued "We are committed to UK jobs and manufacturing. The manufacturing base of both companies has been strengthened in the past 12 months. We are implementing new processes and economies of scale to reduce costs and improve efficiency and maximise productivity."

Teams from both companies will be on the stand to talk about recent projects for leading High Street brands & retailers & the Group is keen to develop new opportunities across Europe. Andy continued "Mid West Displays already has an established European distributor network we are looking to increase this, and will use our joint venture at Euroshop to develop collaborative opportunities on the continent."

Find out more at www.wrightsplastics.co.uk

Source:
Email:***@wrightsplastics.co.uk Email Verified
Location:West Bromwich - West Midlands - England
