 
News By Tag
* SIOP 2017
* Gamification
* Meaning at work
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Four members of cut-e's team will present on gamification and meaning at SIOP 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* SIOP 2017
* Gamification
* Meaning at work

Industry:
* Human resources

Location:
* Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
* Events

HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr Katharina Lochner, research director at cut-e, the international assessment specialist, will present alongside three of her colleagues in two symposium sessions on gamification and meaning in the workplace, at the SIOP 2017 Conference (27-29 April, Orlando, Florida).

The 32nd annual conference of the Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology will highlight the latest developments in psychological research, theory and practice. The three-day event will include panel discussions, debates and master tutorials.

The first symposium is entitled Game-Based Assessment: Concepts and insight from research and practice (Friday April 28, 10.00-11.30am, Northern Hemisphere E2). cut-e will chair the symposium and Dr Lochner will be joined by Dr Achim Preuss from cut-e as well as Lara Montefiori of Arctic Shores, and Alina Siemsen and Tim Warszta from Westcoast University of Applied Sciences.

"This symposium will examine the latest research evidence around gamification and the difference between gamified assessments and game-based assessments," said Dr Lochner. "We'll provide a conceptual framework for gamification, which has been lacking to date, and we'll explore how gamified and game-based assessments can be used alongside traditional psychometric assessments in selection and development."

In a separate symposium, Courtney Deyulio and Dr Marinus van Driel from cut-e USA as well as 11 other experts will examine the issue and study of meaning in the workplace. The session is entitled Mixed method approaches to understanding meaning and the meaningfulness of work (Friday April 28, 5.00-5.50pm, Southern Hemisphere III).

"This symposium will explore what makes experiences at work meaningful," said Dr Lochner. "We'll examine how different generations of employees define meaning in the workplace and we'll look at what impact a sense of meaning can have on employee performance in different work contexts."

Andreas Lohff, Managing Director of cut-e, said: "We're very honoured to have four members of our team selected to present at this prestigious conference. This event is a chance for the world's industrial and organisational psychologists to meet and discuss current issues and emerging trends in the workplace. The sessions involving cut-e will present new thinking around gamification and meaning in the workplace and they'll examine the practical implications for selecting and developing the right employees and for creating the right culture in organisations."

The SIOP 2017 Conference will be held at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotel. Register online at http://www.siop.org/Conferences/17con/

For further information about cut-e, please visit www.cut-e.com

Contact
Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
End
Source:cut-
Email:***@daws.com Email Verified
Tags:SIOP 2017, Gamification, Meaning at work
Industry:Human resources
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
cut-e News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share