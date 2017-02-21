News By Tag
Four members of cut-e's team will present on gamification and meaning at SIOP 2017
The 32nd annual conference of the Society for Industrial and Organisational Psychology will highlight the latest developments in psychological research, theory and practice. The three-day event will include panel discussions, debates and master tutorials.
The first symposium is entitled Game-Based Assessment: Concepts and insight from research and practice (Friday April 28, 10.00-11.30am, Northern Hemisphere E2). cut-e will chair the symposium and Dr Lochner will be joined by Dr Achim Preuss from cut-e as well as Lara Montefiori of Arctic Shores, and Alina Siemsen and Tim Warszta from Westcoast University of Applied Sciences.
"This symposium will examine the latest research evidence around gamification and the difference between gamified assessments and game-based assessments,"
In a separate symposium, Courtney Deyulio and Dr Marinus van Driel from cut-e USA as well as 11 other experts will examine the issue and study of meaning in the workplace. The session is entitled Mixed method approaches to understanding meaning and the meaningfulness of work (Friday April 28, 5.00-5.50pm, Southern Hemisphere III).
"This symposium will explore what makes experiences at work meaningful,"
Andreas Lohff, Managing Director of cut-e, said: "We're very honoured to have four members of our team selected to present at this prestigious conference. This event is a chance for the world's industrial and organisational psychologists to meet and discuss current issues and emerging trends in the workplace. The sessions involving cut-e will present new thinking around gamification and meaning in the workplace and they'll examine the practical implications for selecting and developing the right employees and for creating the right culture in organisations."
