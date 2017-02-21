News By Tag
Global Solid Waste Management Market anticipated to grow to $1296.04 billion by 2022
The analysts at BIS Research have estimated that the Global Solid Waste Management market will increase to $1296.04 billion in 2022.
Clean energy policies, increased need to restrict the greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and involvement of new technologies has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between private sector and public sector and other stakeholders of the industry. Factors such as surge in waste volumes, changing waste types and to reduce operational costs has driven the use of new advanced technologies along the value chain of solid waste management.
Uncertainty in policies and "Not in my backyard" (NIMBY) phenomenon is a constant challenge for the effective implementation of solid waste management services. Financing issues due to uncertainty in policies and solid waste management being a capital intensive practice, investors are still reluctant to invest their money to implement projects. As a result to this, the whole burden is bored by government, especially in developing and non-developed countries. But it is estimated that these issues are temporary and the benefits of new technologies such as RFID technology cannot be ignored for long. Opportunities such as use of IoT technologies, digital applications and use of big data is expected to revolutionize the solid waste management industry,
Environmental impact, increasing population and GDP around the globe and increasing number of smart and megacities are the key drivers for the growth of this market. The objective of the report is to help stakeholders take sound decisions by providing substantial answers regarding the major aspects of the industry including market drivers and opportunities, key development strategies of solid waste management players, market size of types of waste management services and market sizing by geographical analysis.
BIS Research publishes in-depth market intelligence reports focusing on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management. BIS Research provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services.
The market conclusions drawn are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by BIS Research as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to market fluctuations and business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.
