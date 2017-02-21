 
News By Tag
* Tfc
* ASAP Birit Queens
* Birit Queens
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Abu Dhabi
  Abu Dhabi
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


'Birit Queens' take their musical collaboration from "ASAP" to the rest of the world

Morissette, Jona, Klarisse, and Angeline Quinto open TFC's 20th anniversary celebrations in the Middle East this April 7, 2017 at the National Theater in Abu Dhabi
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Tfc
ASAP Birit Queens
Birit Queens

Industry:
Media

Location:
Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Events

ABU DHABI, UAE - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- What started as a musical collaboration
has now become the most-awaited quartet of the most powerful singers in the country --– "Birit Queens."  This April 7, industry and entertainment pillars The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ASAP, will bring the performances from the Philippines to the Middle East.

As part of TFC's 20th anniversary, the premier network brings no less than Morissette Jona, Klarisse and Angeline together to jumpstart the celebrations via "ASAP Birit Queens."

As a purveyor of Filipino talent across the world, TFC selected the four singers because they have not only held their own because of their unique singing prowess but have also emerged winners from life challenges, just like how overseas Filipinos (OFs) in the region have.

From a newbie who impressed at "Star Power: Sharon's Search for the Next Female Pop Superstar," Angeline Quinto has come a long way and is now known as The Teleserye Queen or the voice behind the most iconic drama series.  Her singing career started as a dream so she knows how it is for overseas Filipinos, whose journey started from life goals.

For Angeline the fact that kababayans go out of their way to watch the show is something  special: "Despite their hardships, they chose to buy a ticket to watch us.  I guess this is like their 'me time."  Angeline stresses: "This drives me and the other Birit Queens, to deliver one good show."

While she has found her home in ABS-CBN later among the four singing royalties, Jona has proven to be a favorite Kapamilya performer for her powerful performances.  While this will be her second time in Abu Dhabi, this will be her first Kapamilya event.  "It's (Birit Queens) an opportunity for me to perform for kabayans.  When we dedicate and perform songs which they can relate with, it makes it even more memorable," the Fearless Diva shares.

From first season of "The Voice's" 1st runner, Klarisse has now moved to the front row as a known soul singer.  She understands how it is to be in the sidelines, especially in a foreign land.  Klarisse says: "We know that our kabayans in the Middle East work so hard and miss their families.  Because of these concerts, they (OFs) are excited because it brings them back to the Philippines."

Also a product of "The Voice," Morissettehas now become a sought-after concert performer in and outside the Philippines earning her the tag The Next Big Diva.

While she has been to other parts of the world she is excited to perform in the Middle East because this will be her first time to perform in the country.  "We have one goal – to relive our kabayans' homesickness.  I am looking forward to see how our kabayans will react," Morissette muses.

Together, they will set the stage on fire with their performances of their own hits, iconic Original Pilipino Music (OPM), classics and covers of Billboard Top 100.

You're invited to the "ASAP Birit Queens on April 7 at the National Theater of Abu Dhabi, Old Airport St., Abu Dhabi.  Gates open at 4p.m., and show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are at AED 250 for Platinum, AED 165 for Gold; AED 95 for Silver.  For tickets, visit emea.kapamilya.com.  Get one free ticket if you avail of four tickets under the Barkada Promo (applicable to Gold and Silver categories).

Follow the Birit Queens update by visiting facebook.com/TFCMiddleEast or by posting using the #AsapBiritQueensinAbuDhabi

Contact
4152272
***@abs-cbn.com
End
Source:ABS-CBN Middle East FZ, LLC
Email:***@abs-cbn.com
Posted By:***@abs-cbn.com Email Verified
Tags:Tfc, ASAP Birit Queens, Birit Queens
Industry:Media
Location:Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ABS-CBN Global Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share