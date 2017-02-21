'Birit Queens' take their musical collaboration from "ASAP" to the rest of the world

Morissette, Jona, Klarisse, and Angeline Quinto open TFC's 20th anniversary celebrations in the Middle East this April 7, 2017 at the National Theater in Abu Dhabi

-- What started as a musical collaborationhas now become the most-awaited quartet of the most powerful singers in the country --– "Birit Queens." This April 7, industry and entertainment pillars The Filipino Channel (TFC) and ASAP, will bring the performances from the Philippines to the Middle East.As part of TFC's 20anniversary, the premier network brings no less thanandtogether to jumpstart the celebrations via "ASAP Birit Queens."As a purveyor of Filipino talent across the world, TFC selected the four singers because they have not only held their own because of their unique singing prowess but have also emerged winners from life challenges, just like how overseas Filipinos (OFs) in the region have.From a newbie who impressed at "Star Power: Sharon's Search for the Next Female Pop Superstar,"has come a long way and is now known asor the voice behind the most iconic drama seriesHer singing career started as a dream so she knows how it is for overseas Filipinos, whose journey started from life goals.For Angeline the fact thatgo out of their way to watch the show is something special:"Despite their hardships, they chose to buy a ticket to watch us. I guess this is like their 'me time." Angeline stresses: "This drives me and the otherto deliver one good show."While she has found her home in ABS-CBN later among the four singing royalties, Jona has proven to be a favoriteperformer for her powerful performances. While this will be her second time in Abu Dhabi, this will be her firstevent. "It's (Birit Queens) an opportunity for me to perform for. When we dedicate and perform songs which they can relate with, it makes it even more memorable," theshares.From first season of "The Voice's" 1runner,has now moved to the front row as a known soul singer. She understands how it is to be in the sidelines, especially in a foreign land. Klarisse says: "We know that ourn the Middle East work so hard and miss their families. Because of these concerts, they (OFs) are excited because it brings them back to the Philippines."Also a product of "The Voice," Morissettehas now become a sought-after concert performer in and outside the Philippines earning her the tagWhile she has been to other parts of the world she is excited to perform in the Middle East because this will be her first time to perform in the country. "We have one goal – to relive our' homesickness. I am looking forward to see how ourwill react," Morissette muses.Together, they will set the stage on fire with their performances of their own hits, iconic Original Pilipino Music (OPM), classics and covers of Billboard Top 100.You're invited to the "ASAP Birit Queens on April 7 at the National Theater of Abu Dhabi, Old Airport St., Abu Dhabi. Gates open at 4p.m., and show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are at AED 250 for Platinum, AED 165 for Gold; AED 95 for Silver. For tickets, visit emea.kapamilya.com. Get one free ticket if you avail of four tickets under thePromo (applicable to Gold and Silver categories).Follow the Birit Queens update by visiting facebook.com/TFCMiddleEast or by posting using the #AsapBiritQueensinAbuDhabi