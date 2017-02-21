News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
1-Stop marks entry into Europe with strategic alliance
Through the partnership with Bestshore, 1-Stop assures that their products and solutions are represented by trusted advisors and experts in the shipping industry.
1-Stop's flagship product, the Vehicle Booking System (VBS) (https://www.1-
1-Stop's easy-to-use electronic platform and proven experience means a seamless systems integration, and the perfect terminal solution for our customers. 1-Stop's stevedores include DP World Australia, Patricks, International Container Terminal Service Inc (ICTSI), Asian Terminals Inc (ATI), Port of Auckland and Napier Port. The introduction of 1-Stop's products at these terminals has allowed the port communities a reduction in queue time down to 2 to 4-hours and in some places a total elimination. In addition, 1-Stop's VBS has decreased truck turn times by up to 76 minutes and reduced dwell time by 30% in the first 2 weeks of operation.
'Partnering with Bestshore as a strategic partner means that we can swiftly bring our solutions to the European community,' says Michael Bouari, CEO, 1-Stop. 'We've had huge success in Oceania and the Philippines, which have had significant efficiency gains after implementing our solutions. I am optimistic that we can do the same for Europe, and look forward to the collaboration between 1-Stop and Bestshore to achieve this."
Peter Ludvigsen, CEO of Bestshore states that, 'Today, there is a huge untapped efficiency improvement potential in the intersection between Carriers, Terminals and Landside actors. Everything we do in Bestshore revolves around helping customers achieve a slice of this huge efficiency improvement and cost savings potential. We first came across 1-Stop in 2009 when they implemented their flagship VBS product at a major port in New Zealand. Since then 1-Stop has continued to expand their product portfolio over the years and today we consider 1-Stop to be a best in class product on a modern platform for port community systems and vehicle booking systems'.
About Bestshore (http://www.bestshore.net/
Bestshore Business Solutions UK Ltd was formed in 2004 as an entrepreneurial, consulting services and technology solutions provider, with an exclusive focus on delivering top professional services catering to clients within the global port, container terminal and shipping industry.
The Bestshore product catalogue anno 2016 comprises 5 key service components, as follows:
• Management consulting
• IT infrastructure & project management
• Navis N4
• TOS Services
• Terminal Infrastructure & Automation
With the overarching focus revolving around efficiency and revenue improvement, cost reductions and benefits realization, facilitated through innovative thinking and the application of tailor-made IT solutions.
Bestshore's global team of consultants and partners are passionate about transportation and logistics and have a combined more than 100 years of experience within the industry.
About 1-Stop Connections (https://www.1-
1-Stop is a globally recognised leader in innovating and delivering integrated solutions to increase productivity for the Port Community.
Since its inception in 2002, 1-Stop has become integral to the optimisation of port operations across Australia, reaching ports in New Zealand in 2007. 1-Stop has recently been chosen as the port community and appointment system provider for Manila.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse