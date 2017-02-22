 
Notion Press presents "Retreat" by Karamveer

 
 
CHENNAI, India - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- There's always an unsung romance between us and the mountains. The gentle, frosty breeze that caresses us in the evenings and the first rays of sun that makes its way through the windows and wakes us up from slumber are what make getaways at the hills very special. Romance with the hills aside, how about some pure, heartfelt romance between two people on the lap of the mountains? How beautiful it would be to find the love of our life on a place like Mussoorie, also known as the Queen of Hills. Notion Press is elated to bring you one such stellar romance set at the backdrop of this scenic hill station. Titled Retreat, the book is penned by Karamveer and it is now available to readers all over the world.

The author Karamveer has spun a beautiful fiction around the lives of Zahid and Priya. Zahid arrives to Mussoorie to coach aspiring skaters and is employed by Merlin at her club. In the beautiful hill station, Zahid falls in love with the beautiful Priya. But as fate would have it, she belongs to a conservative Hindu family and after a violent communal disharmony in the town, Priya's mother asks her to give up on her dreams of Zahid. Priya's parents want her to become a doctor and she decides to become one, retreating herself from her love.

On the other side, Zahid is also convinced of Priya's retreat as he has paramount belief on her and her decisions. Her desire is his command and he fulfills them unquestioned. The two part ways and retreat to their world away from romance. While Priya pursue's medical studies in Pune, she is engaged to Dr. Alok, a sports medicine expert.

Zahid's family asks him to get married but his priority in life is to qualify for the world skating championship. But again, ill-fate arrives as he gets physically injured when he finds Priya cheering him. When injured, it is Dr. Alok who treats Zahid. Past memories knock the doors of Priya  and Zahid once again and slowly Dr. Alok gets pulled in as well. With Dr. Alok coming to know about Priya's past, several questions arise in the lives of the three. How does Dr. Alok react to his fiancée's past? Does love blossom between Priya and Zahid again? What happens to Zahid in the National championship? Will the couple unite or part ways, again? Read to find out – Retreat.

Karamveer is a 1977 born, medical doctor who endeavors in field of writing with his debut novel 'Retreat'. Now happily pursuing his arduous medical profession Karamveer lives in Hisar, Haryana. His wanderlust drives him to travel places. Karamveeer loves to play golf in leisure time. Spending time with his wife Richa and son Rohan is his favorite pleasure.

Contact
Notion Press
***@notionpress.com
End
