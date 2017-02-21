This report offers a concise breakdown globally operating environment, with forecasts till 2020.

--Pyramid Research report "Global Fixed Communications Market Outlook to 2020: Volume and Revenue Analytics of Service Adoption and Access Lines" is built using extensive market research carried out in telecommunication market globally. The report provides a top-level overview of subscriber's volume and revenue for Voice, Internet and IPTV/Video services, Access Lines infrastructure and their related service revenues from 2011 through 2020.- Service splits under the Fixed Communication market globally include: Voice Telephony, Personal Computers, Internet Accounts and IPTV/Video- Service Revenue within the Fixed Communication market is split by: Voice Service Revenues, Internet Service Revenues (Narrowband and Broadband services) and IPTV/video service at segment level.- Technological splits of Access Lines include: PSTN/POTS, ISDN, xDSL, Cable, Fixed Wireless Access, Fiber Optic (FTTH/B), WiMAX.This report offers a concise breakdown globally operating environment, with forecasts till 2020. The report contains quantitative data which covers demographics, fixed communication market consumption data, total Service subscribers, total access lines used and revenue data by technology in Global Fixed Communications market."Global Fixed Communications Market Outlook to 2020: Volume and Revenue Analytics of Service Adoption and Access Lines" is a comprehensive research report outlaying volumes of Voice Telephony Subscriber Lines, Personal Computers, Internet Users, Internet Accounts by Subscription Band, IPTV/Video Subscriber Lines and the number of Access Lines in Global at country level.The research report also provides Service Level Revenues from 2011 to 2020 at segment level. The Technological splits included within the report include Circuit-Switched, Packet Switched (VoIP), Laptops, Desktops, Narrowband, Broadband, PSTN/POTS, ISDN, xDSL, Cable, Fixed Wireless Access, Fiber Optic (FTTH/B), WiMAX and others. (Wherever applicable)- Allows you to analyze Fixed Communication market in Global split by technology.- Enhances your knowledge on the usage and service revenue generated in the fixed communication market at category level.- Allows you to plan future business decisions using the report's forecast figures for the market.1 INTRODUCTION2 REGION Fixed Communications Market Outlook3 COUNTRY Fixed Communications Market Outlook4 APPENDIX