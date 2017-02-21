 
News By Tag
* Procurement
* Supplier Discovery
* Knowledge Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

tealbook CEO Stephany Lapierre Recognized as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive "Pro to Know"

 
 
Stephany Lapierre, tealbook CEO
Stephany Lapierre, tealbook CEO
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Procurement
Supplier Discovery
Knowledge Management

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- tealbook announced today that CEO Stephany Lapierre has been selected as a 2017 'Pro to Know' by Supply and Demand Chain Executive Magazine.

The provider Pros to Know is a listing of individuals from a software firm or service provider, consultancy or academia who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.

As Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executivestated in the magazine's official announcement, "Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know."

When asked about the key challenges facing tealbook's customers in the year ahead, Stephany noted the critical role of supplier intelligence in creating competitive advantage, "The number one asset of any organization is the knowledge of its people. That said, most companies are faced with the challenge of capturing and preserving what their teams know as well as making that information easily accessible to others in the organization. tealbook is working to enable companies to leverage their intelligence and combine it with third party data and peer perspectives to motivate better informed decisions."

This award follows other industry recognition of the tealbook team and platform. In December of 2016, tealbook won the prestigious award for Biggest Upside Potential (http://blog.tealbook.com/?p=488) at C100's '48 Hours in the Valley' entrepreneurial event in San Francisco, CA and in June of 2016 Stephany received three outstanding Women in Business World Awards (http://blog.tealbook.com/?p=360) for 2016, including 'Female Innovator of the Year' for her entrepreneurship and accomplishments to date.

About tealbook

tealbook is the most trusted source of peer driven supplier intelligence and discovery for enterprise. By helping companies instantly access and share trusted supplier intelligence, tealbook significantly reduces the time and effort required for supplier discovery and exponentially increases the scale and productivity of procurement teams. tealbook also helps improve collaboration with internal partners. With tealbook, supplier connections and intelligence are centralized and combined with aggregate endorsements from industry peers and data from Dun & Bradstreet's common language taxonomy. Suppliers can easily self-update profiles with news, blog/web content and social media activity, providing companies with a valuable, first-hand perspective. For trusted intelligence, instant supplier identification, and elevated industry knowledge, tealbook is your solution. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com or Twitter: @tealbook.

Contact
Kelly Barner
***@tealbook.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tealbook.com Email Verified
Tags:Procurement, Supplier Discovery, Knowledge Management
Industry:Technology
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
tealbook PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share