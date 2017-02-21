 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Huxford Group to invest into soaring Green Bonds sector

 
 
CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Huxford Group today reaffirmed its commitment to the Green Bonds sector by announcing it will invest a minimum of $100m by the end of this year.

Green Bonds are fixed income securities designed to raise capital to finance the low carbon environment. The sector has grown significantly in recent years and Huxford Group will be building on its existing Green Bonds portfolio, which currently stands at $120m, across various investment grade issuers.

Huxford Group's Chief Investment Officer commented on the Green Bonds commitment saying "Every so often, market innovation and social imperatives come together to create something exciting that has the potential to make a real difference. The Green Bond sector is a fast-growing and powerful example of this synthesis.  Huxford Group's commitment to a rigorous approach to what is green makes them a model in the green bonds space. We believe our commitment will encourage other global corporations to step up."

Huxford Group's Chief Financial Officer also added "The participation of strategic investors in the Green Bond market will continue to bring scale and diversity to the market and help mobilise more capital for climate-friendly projects. Commitments on the part of institutions will have a hugely positive impact on the growth of the market - especially if similar investors follow."

About Us - http://huxfordgroup.com/about-us/

As an independent investment advisory firm, Huxford Group can offer financial planning and diversified, risk-managed investment to a variety of investors.  Designing investment solutions, while assessing risks aligned with our clients' investment styles is our goal. By providing these solutions, we can assist our clients to pursue their personal financial goals.

Each and every portfolio constructed at Huxford Group, it is tested under a variety of hypothetical markets and economic conditions.  Despite having over $2.8 billion in client assets, we can continue to provide prominent solutions in order to preserve and grow client's wealth.

Being an independent firm means that we are not tied or limited to any one particular financial provider product or investment opportunity. For our clients, it means that we can gain the best investment values available, as well as institutional mutual fund shares, and of course, discount brokerage trading. We have positioned our investment advisory and retirement plan administration fees to strengthen our client's investment returns.
