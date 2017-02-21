News By Tag
Wrights GPX confirm promo code discount for new customers
A leading UK manufacturer of Point of Sale & retail display products has announced details of a introductory discount offer for all new customers
Customers who sign up to the mailing list are immediately emailed a promo code giving them 10% off their first order value. This code can be used straightaway or kept for larger orders to maximise the saving. The discount applies to their entire range – around 2000 retail display & signage products.
The company promise further exclusive offers to people joining their mailing list, as well as company news and product launches. They do not sell or misuse data.
MD Mike Wright said this week "We have been running a trail of the loyalty scheme for a while and it has proved very successful so we are delighted to confirm it will become a permanent offer to new customers."
90% of the Wrights GPX range is made by the company. Since being founded in 1969 they have remained committed to UK jobs & manufacturing. They invest €000,000s annually in equipment, software and training to ensure they remain competitive in a global economy.
12 months ago they extended their manufacturing base by adding Mid West Displays to their portfolio. Overall they turnover around £12m annually and employ about 140 staff.
To find out more visit www.gpxgroup.com
