Pakistan's Test Cricket Captain Misbah-ul-Haq honored by Al Ansari Exchange and JS Bank

Leading athlete received Al Ansari Exchange's signature gold coin

-- UAE, February 27, 2017 - Islamabad United's Captain, Misbah ul Haq, visited the Head Office of Al Ansari Exchange recently upon the invitation of JS Bank Pakistan, to show solidarity with Pakistanis remitting money back home and contributing to Pakistan's economic growth.The test cricket captain was welcomed by Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange and Worldwide Cash Express and Babbar Wajid, Head of Business Management, JS Bank Limited. JS Bank Limited is one of the main sponsors of the Islamabad United Team during the ongoing Pakistan Super League and a preferred partner of Al Ansari Exchange and Worldwide Cash Express in Pakistan. During his visit, Misbah ul Haq, who was briefed on the operations of Al Ansari Exchange and Cash Express remittance services, lauded the efforts of Al Ansari Exchange and JS Bank Limited in their services towards the senders and beneficiaries of remittances to Pakistan. The captain of Pakistan's test cricket team also spent time interacting with customers and staff, both at the head office and branches."I feel humbled to see the efforts of Al Ansari Exchange, Worldwide Cash Express and JS Bank offering seamless services to many Pakistanis residing here in the UAE--enabling them to send money back home not only free but in a timely and efficient manner. It is of an utmost importance for overseas Pakistanis to use official remittances channels instead of illegal money transfers like hawala/hundi, to contribute to the growth of our country," said Misbah ul Haq. "I am thankful to the Government of the UAE for being a second home to more than 1 million Pakistanis. I will always hold respect for the people of the UAE and I love to play here.""Al Ansari Exchange and Misbah ul Haq both admire success and continuously strive for it with sheer passion. We thank Misbah ul Haq for his visit and wish him more success in his career," said Rashed Ali Al Ansari. "Al Ansari Exchange have always supported the hardworking Pakistani Community to send their money back home safe and conveniently through our largest branch network in the UAE. Partners like JS Bank in Pakistan allow us to consistently exceed the expectations of millions of people sending money from the UAE and other markets.""We are proud to partner with Al Ansari Exchange, Worldwide Cash express and Islamabad United, all three being champions of their areas and respect their contributions to the well-being of Pakistanis. JS Bank has been a strong supporter of cricket in Pakistan, and we hope that Islamabad United goes on to defend their PSL title successfully. Al Ansari Exchange and JS Bank are preferred partners to each other, and we hope this partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength," said Babbar Wajid.Misbah ul Haq also received an Al Ansari Exchange's signature gold coin, commemorating its 50th year anniversary. He later signed T-shirts, cricket balls and Worldwide Cash Express bats for his fans gathered in large numbers. He also surprised his fans by visiting a nearby playing field to play with local boys and hit quite a few shots out of the park in classic-Misbah style, to the cheers of "Misbah Misbah" and "Pakistan Zindabad."