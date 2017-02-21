Selection of villa styles available on Quality Villas website

 
February 2017
BERKHAMSTED, England - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- With the new feature on the website from Quality Villas, you will soon be able to search for your dream holiday villa in France, Italy or Morocco by searching a range of styles to find one that's right for you. There is a variety of styles to choose from, and if there isn't a pool it means the sea is just next door! As always, the core requirement for all is quality, but you will soon be able to find the perfect villa per your priorities.

Styles

Chateau, Castle, Palace, Manor-house

Check out our range of regal French chateaus, lakeside palaces and magnificent manor houses. This collection hosts villas with a sense of grandeur, as shown by a large vairety of villas, including La Dame du Casse.

Contemporary villas

For those who desire holidays in a modern environment, we have a selection of contemporary holiday villas. Some of the villas listed here may surprise you with their historical exterior, however the ultra-contemporary interiors put them in the same category as classic modernist glass holiday homes. A fine example of a contemporary villa in our range is our luxury villa in the south of France Vue Sur Mer:

https://www.qualityvillas.com/cote-dazur/near-monaco/vue-...

Country elegance

These beautifully elegant luxury villas in France, Italy and Morocco hold an amount of decorum that wouldn't feel out of place on the pages of any Country elegance themed coffee table magazine in the world. A good example of this is Villa Elegance in the Dordogne region, which can be found and explored on our website.

Modern Villas

These stunning holiday villas are built and designed with all the modern conveniences we expect from a quality villa abroad. This collection can range from an old looking farmhouse with modern furnishings to a classic 21st century villa like Villa Tiffany.

Old world charm

Villas with a style that evokes a period of time. If you're dreaming of quiet afternoons in shaded corners of characterful homes, our old world charm collection of luxury holiday villas just might be for you. This selection will give you a holiday to remember somewhere unique and you will enjoy homes like the Villa Barocca, and all the little odd bits and bobs that come with them.

Quirky holiday villas

Each villa in this section has been chosen for having a characteristic that would appeal to those looking for a holiday with a difference. Whether this is in the form of a hexagon-shaped pool or an interesting water feature, each of these properties are bound to please those looking to stray from the mainstream. Check out Villa Lanti, which is a great example of all things quirky.

Traditional holiday villas

The villas you will find in this section come in all shapes and sizes, including stone walled villas in Provence, beamed reception rooms on the Cote D'Azur, painted murals in Tuscany and lustrous rooms for mint tea in Morocco. Villa Etruria is a prime example of what you can expect whilst staying in one of these villas.

https://www.qualityvillas.com/tuscany/fabbrica-di-pecciol...

Uber luxury villas

A sought-after style, a one of a kind location or a range of incredible concierge services set this collection apart from the rest. They all have their own, unique wow factor and offer an experience that goes above and beyond. Our dedicated concierge team can help you to add any number of treats and desires to make it a holiday to remember. Villas similar to Li Parlati will be found in the section.

Whichever villa style you decide upon for your holiday this year, you can guarantee that the accommodation will be of exceptional quality. The new lay out of the new Quality Villas website will make it easier for you to browse the villas that are most appropriate for your wants, needs and desires to make the perfect getaway in 2017. Book today for early bird discounts on selected villas!

