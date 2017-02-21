News By Tag
Veterinary Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 9.4 Billion by 2024
Veterinary Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Zoonoses are infections that directly infect humans or are indirectly transmitted to humans through animals by transmission of micro-organisms such as such as bacteria and their toxins, viruses and parasites. This can be caused due to consumption of contaminated food in contact with infected animals or contaminated meat products. Severity of such diseases varies from mild symptoms to life-threatening conditions. Most such micro-organisms are found in the intestines of healthy food-producing animals. The above concern is one of the major factors projected to propel growth of the market for veterinary vaccines over the forecast period. Furthermore, livestock animals serve as a major source of primary and secondary food products. Rise in population of livestock animals is expected to fuel demand for veterinary vaccines in the near future. Veterinary vaccines promotes better growth of animals. According to WHO, in 2015, children under five years of age accounted for one third of all deaths due to foodborne diseases.
Breakout of zoonotic diseases are dependent on various factors such as environmental changes, demographics related to human and animals, pathogen changes and farming practice modifications. According to Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, in 2013, around 75% diseases of animal origin affecting humans were infectious diseases. As animals are the closest companions to humans and also serve as sources of various products such as meat and milk, care should be given according to the severity of the disease from which they can be affected.
The specificity of the vaccines is the most important factor that is responsible for the growth in demand for the veterinary vaccines that can be used as prophylaxis. According to clinical microbiology paper published in 2007, veterinary vaccines comprise around 25%of the animal health products globally. Growth for veterinary vaccines industry has grown consistently supported by various factors such as new technological advancements and introduction of novel vaccine development methods for cost effective products, which further favors the rise in availability and adoption rate for the veterinary vaccines globally. Also, drug resistance to existing pathogens and new diseases is also prompting focus on new drug discoveries.
According to (American Veterinary Medical Association)
Key takeaways of the market:
· The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2016–2024)
· The live attenuated vaccines segment in the global veterinary vaccines market was estimated to be the largest in 2015 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period in terms of value. Rise in demand for white meat in North America and Europe is expected to fuel the market to high growth over the forecast period
· In terms of animal type, the livestock type sub-segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period owing to rise in population of livestock animal and the human dependency on the cattle for primary as well as secondary products
· The global veterinary vaccines market is characterized by strategic research and development and advancements in the technology of vaccines production. Also, the rise in adoption for poultry business globally is expected to favor the market for veterinary vaccines market.
· Some of the major players are Zoetis Inc. Merck Animal Health, Merial Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Animal Health, Heska Corporation, Virbac Inc., and Indian Immunological Ltd.
