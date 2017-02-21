 
News By Tag
* Portable Oxygen Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Portable Oxygen Market

Industry:
Research

Location:
Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is estimated at $0.92 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.18% to reach $2.63 billion by 2022. Increasing demand for lightweight and movable oxygen supply for patients is one of the key factors favoring the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in these equipment are also boosting the growth in the global portable oxygen concentrators market.

Owing to its light weight and long battery life, pulse dose oxygen delivery system is the most frequently used portable oxygen concentrator. Some patients require continuous flow oxygen due to their diagnosis or sickness progress. Asia Pacific excluding Japan portable oxygen concentrators market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improving economic conditions in this region.

Some of the key players in the market are AirSep, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drager, Inogen, Inova, Labs, Jiuxin Medical, Leistung Engineering, Longfian Scitech, Nidek Medical, O2Concepts Oxlife, OSI Systems, Philips Respironics, Smiths Medical, Teijin and Vygon.

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/portable-oxygen-concent...

Oxygen delivery systems Covered:
• Pulse dose
• Continuous flow

Sales Channels Covered:
• Distributors
• Direct Sales

Technologies Covered:
• Oxygen Concentrator Air Management
o Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Technology
o SeQual Advanced Technology
o Multi Bed Oxygen Concentrators
o Conventional Oxygen Concentrators
o Oxygen Concentrator Air Travel
• Oxygen Concentrator Compressor
• Oxygen Conservation Devices
• Other Technologies

End User's Covered:
• Ambulatory Services
• Hospitals
• Home Care Settings

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit:http://www.strategymrc.com/report/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:Portable Oxygen Market
Industry:Research
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share