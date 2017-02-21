Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Portable Oxygen Concentrators market is estimated at $0.92 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.18% to reach $2.63 billion by 2022. Increasing demand for lightweight and movable oxygen supply for patients is one of the key factors favoring the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in these equipment are also boosting the growth in the global portable oxygen concentrators market.Owing to its light weight and long battery life, pulse dose oxygen delivery system is the most frequently used portable oxygen concentrator. Some patients require continuous flow oxygen due to their diagnosis or sickness progress. Asia Pacific excluding Japan portable oxygen concentrators market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improving economic conditions in this region.Some of the key players in the market are AirSep, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drager, Inogen, Inova, Labs, Jiuxin Medical, Leistung Engineering, Longfian Scitech, Nidek Medical, O2Concepts Oxlife, OSI Systems, Philips Respironics, Smiths Medical, Teijin and Vygon.• Pulse dose• Continuous flow• Distributors• Direct Sales• Oxygen Concentrator Air Managemento Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Technologyo SeQual Advanced Technologyo Multi Bed Oxygen Concentratorso Conventional Oxygen Concentratorso Oxygen Concentrator Air Travel• Oxygen Concentrator Compressor• Oxygen Conservation Devices• Other Technologies• Ambulatory Services• Hospitals• Home Care Settings• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/portable-oxygen-concentrators-market