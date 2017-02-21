News By Tag
Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Owing to its light weight and long battery life, pulse dose oxygen delivery system is the most frequently used portable oxygen concentrator. Some patients require continuous flow oxygen due to their diagnosis or sickness progress. Asia Pacific excluding Japan portable oxygen concentrators market is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improving economic conditions in this region.
Some of the key players in the market are AirSep, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drager, Inogen, Inova, Labs, Jiuxin Medical, Leistung Engineering, Longfian Scitech, Nidek Medical, O2Concepts Oxlife, OSI Systems, Philips Respironics, Smiths Medical, Teijin and Vygon.
Oxygen delivery systems Covered:
• Pulse dose
• Continuous flow
Sales Channels Covered:
• Distributors
• Direct Sales
Technologies Covered:
• Oxygen Concentrator Air Management
o Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Technology
o SeQual Advanced Technology
o Multi Bed Oxygen Concentrators
o Conventional Oxygen Concentrators
o Oxygen Concentrator Air Travel
• Oxygen Concentrator Compressor
• Oxygen Conservation Devices
• Other Technologies
End User's Covered:
• Ambulatory Services
• Hospitals
• Home Care Settings
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
