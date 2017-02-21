The Washing Hands Project - Support a Socially Engaged Creative Project which Combines People, Per

Minneapolis, United States, February, 2017. An artist named Nick Rivers announced today that he is raising funds via a crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com in order to buy material and supplies for his artwork.

--attempts to make this a more equal and compassionate world by using the power of touch to break barriers of prejudice and injustice. By bringing people together to wash hands this shared intimate experience opens the door for new understandings of one another. The Washing Hands Project becomes a vehicle for transformative experiences.​This socially engaged project is a combination of participatory art and paintings meant to break down barriers between individuals. By enlisting people to wash each others hands Nick Rivers is critiquing systems of injustice, prejudice, and notions of difference. The water, pigments, lye, and salts used in these hand-washing interactions are then used to create unique works of art. The paintings which result are formed through the evaporation of the water and what remains is the residue of salt crystals, oils, and​ pigments. These paintings become the shared marks of the participants, highlighting the individuals' dependence to the other and vice versa.As much as we need to accept difference it is more important to connect with others who are different from ourselves and find the humanity in one another. Our humanity is universal and physical touch can teach us this. Scientific research shows that increased physical touch decreases violence and creates greater trust between individuals. Touch can release oxytocin, the "love hormone," and stimulates feelings of compassion and trust between individuals. The Washing Hands Project cleanses and unites people and does so in a tangible, physical, and intimate way.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: