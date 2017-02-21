News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Europe Will Continue To Dominate The Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Till 2022
In 2016, Europe was the largest segment of the global robotic lawn mower market, accounting for market shares of 66% and 71% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively.
To View Report, Click Here: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
Europe To Remain In A Dominant Position In Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market
The robotic lawn mowers market in Europe grew at a significant rate during the period 2011−2012. Further, robotic lawn mowers are becoming a mainstream consumer durable product, thereby witnessing a high adoption by end-users in Europe.
In 2016, Europe was the largest segment of the global robotic lawn mower market, accounting for market shares of 66.26% and 71.99% in terms of revenue and volume, respectively. Penetration of robotic lawn mowers in the European countries such as Sweden, Germany, France, the UK, Denmark, Austria, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland is increasing rapidly. For instance, the Netherlands witness a rise of 46% in the demand for robotic lawn mowers, in value terms, in 2016. Similarly, Germany witnessed a boost of 26% in demand for these devices in value terms in 2016. Europe will continue to dominate the global robotic lawn mower market with the most and significant digits both in sales and revenue.
Vendors such as Husqvarna introduced new product variants with better mowing efficiency and high battery backup. These products were technologically advanced than their predecessors and thus, were accepted by end-users at large. Vendors such as Honda, Deere & Co., and Hitachi have also introduced their robotic lawn mowers models in the market. All these factors helped robotic lawn mowers market to increase the total sales in Europe in 2015.
Germany Is The Largest Market For Robotic Lawn Mowers In Europe, Followed by Sweden
German consumers are price sensitive and tech-savvy, and they prefer quality products with advance features. With the advances in technology, vendors are adding newer features to the robotic lawn mowers that can make the process more autonomous. Husqvarna, GGP, ZCS, and Bosch are the top vendors in the market in Germany. Thus, robotic lawn mowers are witnessing a positive growth in the market. Further detailed figures of sales and revenue of robotic lawn mower in Germany is included in the report. Sweden was the second largest European country to contribute in the robotic lawn mower market in Europe.
For Table Of Contents and Sample Pages, Click Here: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/
About Beige Market Intelligence
We are a new-age provider of competitive business intelligence, working across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the market analysis Beige provides is comprehensive, detailed and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations become aware and make educated decisions, as far as investing or devising a marketing strategy is concerned. The actionable insights delivered through our market research provide a comprehensive market analysis for every level of market segmentation in an industry. Beige Market Intelligence is a quality driven high end Market Research organization. Our team of experts ensure the analysis you receive is not just analyzed and smartly presented, but is completely customized based on the client's requirement. Our deliverables guarantee our current global client base does not look beyond Beige when it comes to any kind of industry and market analysis.
Contact
Beige Market Intelligence
***@beigemarketintelligence.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse