How Neuroscience Helps Take Leaders to the Next Level
International expert Dr Tara Swart returns to SA to share the latest applications of neuroscience to business and leadership performance www.brg.co.za/dr-tara-swart-live-sa-2017
"Most people get paid to use their brains, but don't fully understand how the brain works, or how to optimize its performance"
Some of the leadership-style and business performance topics and tools that Dr Swart will address include:
• How to become a more resilient and inspirational leader
• Leveraging diversity of thinking from your team
• Understanding how to deal with complexity
• Helping to create the conditions for success in your organisation
• Improving your ability to empathise and innovate into the future
• Learning how to make the best possible decisions
• Discovering how to incentivise performance
Nicola Tyler, CEO of Business Results Group, says "The applications of neuroscience research for business and leadership are incredibly powerful. Dr Swart's insights are helping leaders become more resilient and helping them make better decisions - which ultimately affects the whole organisation as well as the bottom line".
Registrations and Further Information
Email: rsvp@brg.co.za
Visit: www.brg.co.za/
Phone: 0861 247328
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: www.twitter.com/
About Dr Tara Swart, BSc, PhD, BM Bch.
Tara Swart is a neuroscientist, leadership coach, award-winning author, medical doctor and Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan who helps us to understand and get the best out of our brains. Tara Swart is the only top-tier leadership coach with both a PhD in neuroscience and a medical career as a psychiatrist. Her role as Senior Lecturer at MIT ensures that she remains at the forefront of the latest developments in her sector. Tara works with individuals, teams and companies to get the best out of their brains through neuroscience, helping leaders in business to achieve a competitive edge by understanding and improving the physical condition of their brains. Watch Dr Swart's interview (https://www.youtube.com/
About Nicola Tyler, CEO, Business Results Group
With more than 25 years in the field of learning and development, Nicola brings rich experience as a trained lateral thinker to strategic conversations spanning industries and continents. As a former lecturer on the GIBS MBA, a certified Master Trainer in de Bono Thinking Systems, founder of Business Results Group and Practitioner in Liz Wiseman's Multipliers programme, Nicola is both a popular & sought after facilitator and keynote speaker at events around the world.
