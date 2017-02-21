 
News By Tag
* Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Johannesburg
  Gauteng
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


How Neuroscience Helps Take Leaders to the Next Level

International expert Dr Tara Swart returns to SA to share the latest applications of neuroscience to business and leadership performance www.brg.co.za/dr-tara-swart-live-sa-2017
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Leadership

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- 6th February 2017, Johannesburg. Compelling evidence from neuroscience research shows that leaders can significantly improve how they engage with and motivate others. It shows that, contrary to the idea that leadership skills are 'innate', leadership can actually be learned.  On the 25th of May this year, South African business leaders will have an opportunity to learn about these cutting-edge findings in person.

Business Results Group (http://www.brg.co.za) will once again be hosting London based Dr Tara Swart, celebrated author, leadership coach and highly acclaimed thought leader in the field of neuroscience, in Johannesburg.  Dr Tara Swart is at the forefront of the application of neuroscience to business.  At her one-day-only event on the 25th May, she will share key insights and techniques from brain research and psychology that can improve individual leadership performance, as well as that of your team and organisation.

"Most people get paid to use their brains, but don't fully understand how the brain works, or how to optimize its performance" says Swart. "The advent of brain scanning has allowed us to learn much more about all these functions. In turn, we can provide specific feedback, support and monitoring for people in leadership positions who are often exposed to prolonged stress, caused by unprecedented levels of information overload, scrutiny, and change".

Some of the leadership-style and business performance topics and tools that Dr Swart will address include:

• How to become a more resilient and inspirational leader
• Leveraging diversity of thinking from your team
• Understanding how to deal with complexity
• Helping to create the conditions for success in your organisation
• Improving your ability to empathise and innovate into the future
• Learning how to make the best possible decisions
• Discovering how to incentivise performance

Nicola Tyler, CEO of Business Results Group, says "The applications of neuroscience research for business and leadership are incredibly powerful. Dr Swart's insights are helping leaders become more resilient and helping them make better decisions - which ultimately affects the whole organisation as well as the bottom line".

"Leadership for Neuroscience" presented by Dr Tara Swart is brought to South Africa by Business Results Group (http://www.brg.co.za/events) and the Gordon Institute of Business Science (https://www.gibs.co.za/).

Registrations and Further Information

Email: rsvp@brg.co.za

Visit: www.brg.co.za/events/dr-tara-swart-live-sa-2017 (http://www.brg.co.za/dr-tara-swart-live-sa-2017/)

Phone: 0861 247328

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BusinessResultsGroupSA/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/brgprogress

About Dr Tara Swart, BSc, PhD, BM Bch.

Tara Swart is a neuroscientist, leadership coach, award-winning author, medical doctor and Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan who helps us to understand and get the best out of our brains. Tara Swart is the only top-tier leadership coach with both a PhD in neuroscience and a medical career as a psychiatrist. Her role as Senior Lecturer at MIT ensures that she remains at the forefront of the latest developments in her sector. Tara works with individuals, teams and companies to get the best out of their brains through neuroscience, helping leaders in business to achieve a competitive edge by understanding and improving the physical condition of their brains.   Watch Dr Swart's interview (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bSWjQeBYFI) at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.



About Nicola Tyler, CEO, Business Results Group

With more than 25 years in the field of learning and development, Nicola brings rich experience as a trained lateral thinker to strategic conversations spanning industries and continents.  As a former lecturer on the GIBS MBA, a certified Master Trainer in de Bono Thinking Systems, founder of Business Results Group and Practitioner in Liz Wiseman's Multipliers programme, Nicola is both a popular & sought after facilitator and keynote speaker at events around the world.

ENDS

Contact
Business Results Group
***@brg.co.za
End
Source:Dr Tara Swart
Email:***@brg.co.za
Posted By:***@brg.co.za Email Verified
Tags:Leadership
Industry:Business
Location:Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share