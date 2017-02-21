Boost/Enhance Your Travel Agency Sales With Travel Agency Software

Travel Agency software is online travel reservation system which helps tour operators, destination management and travel agencies to sell products

--In today's digital era, everyone is getting online and buyers completely changed the way of shopping. First buyer look for product they want to buy then ask to friend about this new product on Facebook, what's app then decide to buy it based on hundreds of customer reviews and ratings.As we are talking about Tourism business, Nowadays having online presence must for any tour and travel business. In tourism industry online travel portal play a key role benefits both buyers and sellers. For Example if someone looking for hotel booking for his tour arrangement, first he search for best hotels deals at his destination then he go through the Hotels photos, reviews and fare on different websites and come across the decision. If somewhere customer founds that the website he is browsing is difficult for him in terms of User-friendliness or mobile responsive he immediately change his decision and turns towards another seller. So to avoid this travel agent or hotel booking service provider needs the User-friendly, responsive and effective Online Travel portal.In tourism industry, we found that most of the domestic and international traveller choose web medium to book their flight tickets, hotels, airport transfer or Travel visas and tour package. So we have developedby keeping latest marketing strategies and buyer's personas in mind which helps to boost your travel agency sells.Travel Agency software is online travel reservation system which helps tour operators, destination management and travel agencies to sell products like hotel booking, air ticket booking, car rentals, transport booking, tour packages and many more and automate working procedure and increase business efficiency.· Highlighting the maximum illustration package tour highlighting spots, price, facilities· Allowing last minutes tour reservation and offer discount· Publishing tour plan based on destination, deals, sightseeing and on demand pricing.· No need to fumble through html, ftp and all, edit all static pages from the admin panel through the simple Content Management Systems.· Online & offline payment gateway supports. Major payment gateways Integration like PayPal etc.· Google Map and Street View· Multi-currency & Multi Language SupportThere are also many more latest marketing and customer attention grabbing features are available in this system. For more detailed demonstration of this product you can request demo by our assistant.The web based travel booking engine is highlighted with tailored, easy to use and productive that helps travel agents to dispatch online travel deals effectively. It is cost-effective and ideal solution for travel agencies.· Highly customizable according to Travel agencies requirement· Simple process flows for ease of understanding· Reduced man power, Greater volumes, faster turnaround times, higher profits.· Attend to customers even during non-working hours· The best rates translate to strengthened customer loyalty· Increase your reach by distributing your inventory across global markets· Increase your reach through branches and sub-agents· Complete control over inventory and operations· Secure back office· Automated processes help you concentrate on your businessTo know more about Travel Agency Software, browse the full report at-http://www.technoheaven.net/travel-agency-software.aspxFor travel agents looking for, Techno TMS is solution for both B2B and B2C Travel Agency, Tour Operator & travel agencies to effectively manage their travel company. It is complete travel booking engine includes hotel booking, flight booking, travel visa and car rentals. It's easy to manage and modify customization and integrations.P. O. Box: 411045,"Adhiraj complex", Opp. Holiday InnNear Balewadi Stadium,Mhallunge, Pune, MH, India.+91727665 5440