Submit your film to Brasov Int'l Film Festival & Market
The most important and renown nonviolent film festival in the world is OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS!
NEW! Film Distribution
The films selected to participate in the Festival are guaranteed a distribution contract proposal from Global Film Distribution, a Division of Global Film Studio Inc.
The Festival, founded by film director Bruno Pischiutta and producer Daria Trifu in 2012, showcases nonviolent films and demonstrates how those movies are not only capable of great international success, but are also in high demand by the public.
Over the years, some of the filmmakers awarded here include: Nicole Kidman, Woody Allen, Richard Gere, Keira Knightley, Robert Redford, Sarah Jessica Parker, Woody Harrelson and Cameron Diaz among many others. Some of the films awarded at Brasov International Film Festival gained access to theatrical releases and have competed for Academy Award®'s nomination consideration.
Submit your film via:
FilmFreeway (http://filmfreeway.com/
Withoutabox (http://www.withoutabox.com/
FestHome (http://festhome.com/
Film Festival Life
ClickForFestivals
Brasov International Film Festival & Market:
Official Website (http://www.brasovfilmfestival.com/)
IMDB Awards (http://www.imdb.com/
Contact
info@brasovfilmfestival.com
