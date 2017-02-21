News By Tag
SMS provides security comfort for hospitality industry
Auris Hotels group' Founder: "SMS" is the smartest security solution
Based on the agreement, KeyTech will equip the Auris with SMS, an advanced security system that enables Hotel chain to offer its guests a safe and secure stay with its luxurious facilities.
SMS allows hotel management to access and store records digitally, eliminating the need for traditional paperwork and reports. The solution is designed to enhance the current outdated process to a new and efficient way of documenting all type of visitors and comfort hotel guest using car-park facilities in a very advanced way. SMS also allows hotel management digitally & accurately documents any lost properties and the release using advanced verification technique.
Firas Sinno, Founder, and CEO of Keytech Group, commended on Auris hotel chains decision to deploy SMS smart solution within their premises, and he expressed confidence that this cooperation will yet put to use more significant applications that serve hotel business in general.
He added that the cooperation will enhance security, and will provide numerous ways to utilize the advantages of SMS, for example, the program had been connected to the vehicles automated entry and exit parking at AEEP and had since transformed the process into a more efficient one.
"The connection made it much easier for reception staff members to move vehicles from and to the car park in less procedures, as it eradicates the old process of issuing parking tickets, consequently it elevated guests' satisfaction and their mobility safety," said Mr. Sinno.
Hatem Al-Qasimi, Founder and Managing Director of Auris Hotels, expressed his complete satisfaction with the implementation of SMS solutions throughout the hotel chain and said: "It is a comprehensive digital system that eliminates paperwork completely, while providing quick access to accurate data from multiple sources simultaneously.
"SMS is an easy to use, flexible application;
With presence in the UK, Jordan and the UAE, KeyTech provides advanced security solutions to companies and organization, as well as facilities, such as cameras and biometric authentication devices. The Group also offers specialized workshops in security solutions.
