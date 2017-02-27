News By Tag
Global Armored Vehicles & MRO Market To Increase CAGR of 3.97% Billion By 2025
The global armored vehicles market and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market is expected to reach the value of US$22.5 billion in 2016, and will grow at a CAGR of 3.71% by 2026, according to a new report.
The Global Military Armored Vehicles and MRO Market 2016-2026 report provides a detailed analysis of the factors that influence demand for armored vehicles, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants. With infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) leading the market followed by military battle tank (MBT) segment, armored personnel carrier (APC) is projected to be the third largest segment with a share of 17.4% in the global market. Leading German armored military vehicle manufacturers such as Aurum Security design military armored vehicles to meet the rising demands and ensure the safety of the passengers. To ensure that the security vehicles for military purpose can be used in war and combat zones, they use modern technology and protection of the highest standard thus contributing to the development of APC segment.
A senior official of Aurum Security stated, "Being a leading manufacturer of Certified Armored Toyota Land Cruiser, we welcome the Global Military Armored Vehicles and MRO Market 2016-2026 report and believe that our Armored Personnel Carrier APC 79 is perfect for military use and provides fast and secure transportation of up to 10 persons. The APC 79 also has very high level of anti-blast protection – side blast up to 120 kg TNT and optionally an anti-tank mine under the wheel as per the standard Stanag 2a." He further added, "We are closely monitoring market trends and working hard to ensure fast and secure transportation of up to 10 persons in war and combat zones."
The global armored vehicles market is strengthening itself in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others. These markets have a high potential and are expected to grow in the coming decade. Thus, targeting the prospective investment and buyers of global military armored vehicles.
ABOUT AURUM SECURITY
Located in West Germany, Aurum Security is engaged into R&D, design, prototyping and manufacturing of protection systems and armored military and civilian vehicles. They are Lloyds certified ISO 9000 company, and strive to provide quality in every aspect of what they do, from the overall design of vehicles down to the smallest details of the interior. Producer of the most protected armored civilian vehicles in the world: armoured Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle has passed certification at iABG, Germany, on the ballistic level VPAM 10, which is the highest level for civilian vehicles.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
Aurum Security GmbH
Falkensteiner Str. 77
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Media Contact:
Phone: +49 69 348 77967
Fax: +49 69 348 77969
Еmail: info@aurum-security.de
