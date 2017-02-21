News By Tag
Body Sense Massage School-Book tickets to Melbourne to learn the unique courses to be held in March
From whole body massage to advanced treatment, the professionals are keen to deliver the techniques.
The schedule of the programs to be held in Melbourne are given below:
Learn Whole Body Massage Course on 4th & 5th March.
Learn Trigger Point Therapy Certificate on 5th & 6th March.
Learn Whole Body Massage Course in Kevin Style on 4th, 5th, & 6th March.
Learn Advanced Treatment Massage for headaches, migraine, sinuses on 4th March.
Why should you participate in these courses?
The courses are unique as you may learn different techniques around the world. As massage is one of the earliest healing methods, it consists some of the native approaches to cure the physical and psychological issues. With Body Sense Massage School, the candidates learn the ancient healing method combined with the modern approach to extract the pain from the root.
By learning these techniques, the candidates can lay an upper hand over the methods and heal the problems of the patients. Patients look for reliable healers, whom they can entrust with their body and emotional trouble. If you are aspiring to be a renowned therapist, these teachings might help you to achieve your goal. The certificates awarded right after the end of the session, further encourages your title of being a professional massage practitioner.
About the courses - The Body Sense Massage School has taken a leap forward and has allowed the students to enroll in the 3days consecutive program to be held in Melbourne. During the three consecutive days, the students get to learn the Whole Body Massage, Trigger Point Therapy, Kevin Style, and Advanced Treatment. From 4th March to 6th March, the candidates can get themselves enrolled in the program and learn the various techniques that can make them a renowned therapist. It becomes very suitable for the locals to choose the desired program and learn the specific hand movements. Different courses are held on different dates, allowing the pursuers to make themselves free for the specific date and get registered for the training session.
To learn all the massage techniques, fly off to Melbourne and grasp the techniques of massage. The trainers are there to guide you with the exact training and help you to master the authenticate moves.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address- Level 1/459 Toorak Rd, Toorak, Melbourne, VIC 3142.
Email - info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Contact - 0450 010 656 / 1300 91 08 21
Website - http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/
