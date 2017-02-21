 
February 2017





Zoie Adventures Received an Upgrade! Pre-Order your copy of "I Did it, I Did it: Zoie

 
 
Zoie Adventures- Monique Joseph
PHOENIX - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- We are excited to announce our brand new website upgrade on Moniquejoseph.com and we are pleased to offer you a very special promotion of the 1st edition copy of "I Did it, I Did it. (http://www.moniquejoseph.com/i-did-it-i-did-it/)" Because we value our loyal fans of Zoie Adventures and Joseph House Books, they can now pre-order a copy of the hottest new children's book to hit the market.

As an additional special thanks, they will receive free shipping with your order and a digital download of Zoie Adventures coloring sheets for the little ones in your life.

So what makes this children's book different from the rest?

Author Mo' Joseph  states that, "Diversity in books can enhance and strengthen your child's social learning."  In addition, it is extremely important that all children see themselves reflected positively in their community and the world around them. It is important as parents that we provide a meaningful balance so that children can learn outside of the home and see the world through a different lens.  When you combine learning with openness and tolerance of other cultures, you give your children an invaluable gift and tool that will serve them throughout their lives.
We know that with this gift that they will give to their early learners, they will motivate and inspire life long reading development, foster increased self-awareness and bridge the gap between cultural boundaries.
Pre-Order Today $14.99 ($16.99 retail)
Enjoy an Early book release May 2017 w/free shipping

(Pre-orders will receive their books in May before the  June release date)


Use code: FREESHIPPROMO for free standard shipping at checkout!  Pre-Order Now! www.moniquejoseph.com
