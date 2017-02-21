News By Tag
OEC Announces New Board Members for 2017
Yu Lun Huang, Taiwan.
Yu Lun Huang is the Associate Dean of National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) Academic Affairs, Director of Center for Continuing Education and Training at NCTU, and Director of Center for Teaching and Learning Development at NCTU. She has been serving the Secretary General of Taiwan Open Course Consortium since 2014.
Laura Czerniewicz, Africa.
As Director of the Centre for Innovation in Learning and Teaching at the University of Cape Town, she has extensive experience in education as an academic, researcher, strategist, professional practitioner, teacher trainer, teacher, publisher and higher education leader, working largely in South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Peter Smith, United States.
Peter Smith currently holds the position of Professor of Innovative Practices in Higher Education, University of Maryland University College. His previous experience includes Founding President, Community College of Vermont, California State University at Monterey Bay, and Kaplan University's Open College. He was also a founding member of MIT OpenCourseWare, received the OEC Leadership Award for Open Education Excellence 2015, ADG Education with UNESCO, and author.
Amanda Coolidge, Canada.
As Senior Manager of Open Education at BCcampus, Amanda Coolidge currently leads the Open Education Team at BCcampus, working with Institutions across British Columbia to adopt, adapt, and create open textbooks as well as employ open practices in their classrooms.
Stavros Xanthopoylos, Brazil. (re-elected)
As International Director at the Brazilian Association for Distance Education (BADE), he is recognized as a leader, a specialist, an advocate, a researcher and an active participant in the development of Open, Flexible and Distance Education (OFDE) in Latin America and abroad, implementing OER and research projects in the field. He was elected as a Board Member for the OEC-MIT, term 2015-2016, and has contributed to develop the Open Educational Network. He has just been invited to compose the Board of Trustees of the ICDE, term 2017-2020.
They join the current Board of Director members, Sophie Touze՛, France; Willem van Valkenburg, Netherlands;
We also extend sincere gratitude to the following board members who completed their terms, James Glapa-Grossklag, Sorel Reisman, Yin-Nan Huang, and Dr Bakary Diallo.
About the Open Education Consortium
The Open Education Consortium is a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation, collective development and use of open educational materials. The Open Education Consortium is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/
Contact
Susan Huggins, Communications Director
Open Education Consortium
***@oeconsortium.org
