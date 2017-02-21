News By Tag
Crowd Valley Announces New Mobile Development Tools for Fintech at Mobile World Congress
Fintech developers can now access a new set of Software Development Kits, code samples and full developer documentation through the Crowd Valley website, with support for Swift and Objective-C for iOS and Java for Android applications, along with many others such as Go, Node.js, PHP, Python and Ruby.
"We have seen how hundreds of new and traditional finance organizations, including banks, now develop new services on the Cloud Back Office and it changes finance services and paves the way for distributed digital services, with open APIs and access through all kinds of devices. Juniper Research has predicted that in 2021, 3 billion people will use their banking services on mobile, tablet and laptops. Crowd Valley enables an easy and sustainable model to build and maintain those services," commented Jouko Ahvenainen, Crowd Valley Chairman today in Barcelona. Crowd Valley CTO Paul Higgins continues "Mobile services are becoming more important to all finance services, and this development toolkit offers the easiest way to develop mobile services and at the same time guarantee back office services that fulfill finance regulation, security and compliance requirements."
The full suite of digital finance functions that help developers create online workflows for deal origination, investor on boarding, compliance, due diligence, execution and settlement, including online services for KYC/AML, payments, credit scoring and blockchain verification, are now available for mobile developers.
Crowd Valley also provides a free sandbox environment for all developers, which can be accessed instantly by signing up online through https://www.crowdvalley.com/
About Crowd Valley
Crowd Valley provides Cloud Back Office for fintech platforms. Its powerful API is used to build digital finance services such as lending, real estate, alternative asset marketplaces, digital KYC, crowd funding, peer to peer investing for financial services institutions. Its services are in live use by regulated or exempt operators worldwide: the United States, Canada, the UK and throughout the EU, Latin America, South Africa, South East Asia and Japan. The company is headquartered in the heart of San Francisco with other offices in London, New York and Hong Kong.
