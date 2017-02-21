

Australian-owned Friller announces release of much-anticipated Bluetooth Shower Speaker Friller MAWSON LAKES, Australia - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hot on the heels of its game-changing Black Mask gaining traction in the ever-competitive beauty world, Australian-owned retailer Friller is changing the face of online shopping again - in a big way.



The South Australian-based company has gone from strength to strength in recent months, with its loyal fan base growing exponentially, and the release of the exciting new Bluetooth Shower Speaker is sure to keep the momentum going.



"We are so excited to release our dynamic Bluetooth Shower Speaker into the online market" Friller Marketing Coordinator, Jennifer Martin, announced. "Our team is immensely proud of the effort gone into developing this fantastic tech gadget, and we are confident it will be as well-received as it has been by those testing it."



With technology and technological accessories saturating the online market, Friller has once again released a product that is not only high-quality and durable – but affordable – making it an online shoppers dream.



The Bluetooth Shower Speaker, available in the hottest colour of the moment electric blue, is the answer to your morning shower sing-along prayers. Easily connectible via Bluetooth to your laptop, phone or desktop computer, it is a hands-free, seamless option to take your tunes with you into the shower.



Waterproof, and with a built-in microphone for perfect-quality audio, the Bluetooth Shower Speaker is easily-attachable to any surface in your shower due to its super-adhesive suction cups.



There's no longer a need to take your expensive smart phone or laptop into the bathroom to listen to your favourite playlist as you soap up in the shower. With an impressive reach, leave your devices behind and simply stick the speaker to your shower wall or surface.



Another benefit of Friller's new Bluetooth Speaker is its handy buttons to play, pause, skip tracks or turn the volume up or down to suit your mood.



At a budget-friendly $21.95 RRP, Friller is still the online retailer to beat, with free regular shipping on offer and express shipping for a steal at $8.95 – perfect for those who need an urgent solution to their lack of shower beats.



