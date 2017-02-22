News By Tag
DBS IT reveals expected impact that artificial intelligence will have on Software Development
DBS IT Australia is a software development company located in Perth, Western Australia.
According to the company's spokesperson, data will soon be training software and making it more intelligent. Coders can expect to be changing their skill sets, and AI skills and data science will become increasingly needed around the world.
"We can expect deep learning and AI to change the way that software is written," said the spokesperson for DBS IT. "Data will give software the ability to interact, and developers will soon be building apps that are capable of thinking like humans, and AI will be able to deal with complex ideas, adapt to the unknown, and will eventually be thinking for itself, expanding its capabilities beyond its original programming."
This means that software development will be less black and white, and won't simply be about inputs and expected outputs. Developers will instead need to learn to expect the unexpected, with job roles and responsibilities shifting, and workflows and productivity improving (along with the quality of software).Contact us at https://www.dbsit.com.au/
Businesses will also be adapting to a world where developers are not just creating apps for specific outcomes, but are building software that is able to handle a range of outcomes and next steps. Instead of programming step by step, developers will be letting systems do what they need to do, and will be building 'cognitive applications' which are able to read, see, speak, and more.
"Since this machine learning requires huge amounts of training and data, we can expect developers to be partnering closely with data analysts," says the DBS IT spokesperson. "The biggest value of AI is the ability to 'outthink' humans, seeing what we're unable to see, and perceiving new connections between data points that humans have not previously considered."
By 2029, experts believe that we will have developed robots that are smarter than all of us. And the European Parliament has already drafted regulations governing the use and creation of robots and artificial intelligence, which paves the way for "electronic personhood"- meaning robots may one day have the same rights and responsibilities that we have. For this reason, it's not unreasonable to imagine that software developers will soon be working on business applications that will be smarter and work harder than the humans it has been developed for.
Software developers may one day be programming rules and "ethics" into robots, to allow them to interact with humans. For now, though, software development firms must ensure that they're up to speed with this technology, and that their developers are able to adjust their training and skill sets to meet these challenges, so that businesses can remain competitive and benefit from the use of AI.
