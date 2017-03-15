News By Tag
Submissions roll in for Actuality Media's Documentary Contest
One such submission, 'The Unified Robotics Club', highlights the work of Delaney Foster and the FRC First robotics team at King's High School in Shoreline, Washington.
"My friend started this program, and I wanted to contribute as best I could. Making a film was the best way I could think of," the film's producer Jackson Whipple said.
"This changemaker is really focused on helping a group of people who are not taken into consideration as much as they should.
"I also think it's a perfect example of someone taking their passion and using it to help an under-privileged group. I hope it will be a way to help spread their message."
Actuality Media development director Aubrie Canfield said she was excited the contest was providing a platform for changemakers to communicate their cause to a local and global audience.
"We launched this competition to encourage emerging filmmakers to use their talents to shine a light on noteworthy changemakers in their community," she said.
"We're excited to be learning about some amazing individuals and organizations through these films, and we look forward to having the winning filmmaker join us on a Documentary Outreach this year so we can help them hone their storytelling skills."
The competition ends 15 March, 2017.
For more information visit http://www.actualitymedia.org/
ABOUT ACTUALITY MEDIA
Founded in 2011 by Robin and Aubrie Canfield, Actuality Media is a service-learning production organisation coordinating programs for media students and emerging filmmakers to connect with changemakers around the world to tell stories that matter. Actuality Media's programs provide a unique platform to produce short documentaries that showcase individuals and organizations who are making a sustainable impact on chronic social and environmental problems in grassroots innovative ways. To date, Actuality Media's programs have produced 82 documentaries and microdocumentaries in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Bolivia, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Turkey, Morocco and Colombia across a range of categories, from the environment and human rights to social justice.
Media Contact
Stephanie Capper
Director of Media & Marketing
+1-503-208-5042
steph@actualitymedia.org
