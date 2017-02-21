 
News By Tag
* Venezuela Ice Cream Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gurgaon
  Haryana
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Artisanal Ice Cream Segment Account for Highest Contribution in Venezuela: Ken Research

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Venezuela Ice Cream Market

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Gurgaon - Haryana - India

GURGAON, India - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ken Research has announced its latest publication titled, "Consumer and Market Insights: Ice Cream in Venezuela" which cover all major aspects of market demand and production. Report discusses spending power of Venezuela population, their buying habits, market size and future outlook of the industry. Report also highlights major market trends and developments including future outlook of the industry.

The report analyses major brands including Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream-Single Serve, and Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and changes in the market share forecast for 2015-2020. It helps the users in identification of high potential categories and explores further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis and also aids them to gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis for planning an effective market positioning.

MARKET TRENDS

On-trade sales account for about half of the distribution share in the Venezuelan ice cream market.

Unilever Plc has been one of the major players in the country and at the same time, prize off is the only closure type used in the market.

Unilever was the leading company in ice cream in 2016 with a retail value share of 47% and its flagship brands included Magnum, Cornetto and Bati Bati in impulse ice cream, and Tío Rico and Carte DTío Rico and Carte d' cks products.

The Artisanal Ice Cream category has the highest volume share in the overall ice cream market and Tio Rico is the leading brand in the 'Take-Home and Bulk Ice Cream' category.

Flexible Packaging has persisted to be the majorly used packaging material in the Venezuelan ice cream market from the very beginning of the market. It is this packing only usually which assures the consumers of the quality of the product they are buying.

The market is led by the Artisanal Ice Cream category in value terms, which is also projected to witness the fastest value growth in the years to proceed.

The Venezuelan Ice Cream market is expected to submit higher growth in volume terms in the future years as compared to past years. As per the report findings, the ice cream market in Venezuela is forecasted to prosper at a CAGR of 2.9% in volume terms in the future years.

On a whole, the market is viewed as registering huge profits year after year. The ever rising positions of the premium brands due to economic growth and recovery in incomes is ultimately projected to lead value growth.

Key Factors Considered in the Report

Venezuela Ice Cream Market Research Report

Ice Cream Consumption Venezuela

Venezuela Dairy Products Market Research

Ice Cream Market Future Outlook Venezuela

Ice Cream Market Players Venezuela

Venezuela Ice Cream Market Size

Venezuela Ice Cream Market Growth

Venezuela Ice Cream Market Revenue

Venezuela Ice Cream Market Share

Venezuela Ice Cream Market Trends

Companies Covered

Central Madeirense C.A, Empresas Carozzi S.A, General Mills Inc, Makro, Unilever PLC

For more coverage click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/dai...

Related links:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/dai...

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/dairy-products/consumer-market-insights-ice-cream-ukraine/82570-11.html

Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
End
Source:Ken Research.com
Email:***@kenresearch.com
Posted By:***@kenresearch.com Email Verified
Phone:01244230204
Tags:Venezuela Ice Cream Market
Industry:Food
Location:Gurgaon - Haryana - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ken Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share