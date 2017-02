Dryshield Participates in the GTA Home & Reno Show with a Waterproofing Toronto Display

DryShield

-- Drysheild Waterproofing was one of only two waterproofing Toronto companies that hosted a booth this past weekend from Feb 17th -20th. Dryshield continues to lead the industry forin Ontario. When asked about the event, President Jonathan McMahon comments: "We are very excited to be hosting a booth at this event and feel our attendees will really learn about the fundamentals of waterproofing and the commercial services we have to offer. We have participated in many similar events in the past but feel this event at large will also make for a great networking opportunity as well for our industry."With decades of experience in the industry, Dryshield Waterproofing looks forward to expanding waterproofing toronto contractors knowledge of the foundation repair industry. The main topics are foundation crack injections, external waterproofing, internal waterproofing and sump pumps. Dryshield also demonstrated the different methods of waterproofing and the advantages and disadvantages.Combining their years of experience with the high-quality products and resources available, Dryshield Waterproofing has become a reliable and successfulresource. "At Dryshield we strive not only in supplying the best products but because we are so strongly supported in our community and network we pride ourselves on our remarkable service."Trust the foundation repair experts at Dryshield to expand your knowledge of the continuously progressing foundation repair industry. Thank you in advance for your interest and look forward to everyone visiting our website https://www.dryshield.ca Jonathan McmahonDryshieldToronto, Canada1-800-277-5411nathan@dryshield.cahttps://www.dryshield.ca