News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rotary Club of Bangalore celebrates Education through Art - Kala for Vidya
(Annual Art Show Kala for Vidya at Taj West End, Bangalore.)
7 artists, Vasudev S G, Paresh Hazra, Chandranath Acharya, Gurudas Shenoy, Shan Re,
P Sampath Kumar and Jasu Raval, shared a canvas and live sketched at the venue to start off the event. It was followed by talks from the guests of honour, Ms. Shefali Vaidya, the eminent columnist and Mr. Prasad Bidappa, the Fashion Guru.
Rotary club of Bangalore is 82 years young and has an enviable spectrum of service projects. We have partnered in running the Rotary TTK blood bank, significant dialysis presence, inculcate solar and green values in rural areas, and many other socially relevant projects.
http://www.rotaryclubofbangalore.org/
Contact
Commstrat
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse