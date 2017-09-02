 
Rotary Club of Bangalore celebrates Education through Art - Kala for Vidya

(Annual Art Show Kala for Vidya at Taj West End, Bangalore.)
 
 
SRID9999
SRID9999
BENGALURU, India - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Rotary Club of Bangalore (RCB) launched its annual art exhibition Kala for Vidya on Friday, February 24, at The Taj West End - Art Corridor. 26 prominent Indian artists have joined hands with RCB along with The Taj West End for the cause, the education of economically weaker section Children. The Art Show was on display on February 25th and 26th, 2017, for art lovers to enjoy and contribute.

7 artists, Vasudev S G, Paresh Hazra, Chandranath Acharya, Gurudas Shenoy, Shan Re,

P Sampath Kumar and Jasu Raval, shared a canvas and live sketched at the venue to start off the event. It was followed by talks from the guests of honour, Ms. Shefali Vaidya, the eminent columnist and Mr. Prasad Bidappa, the Fashion Guru.

Rotary club of Bangalore is 82 years young and has an enviable spectrum of service projects. We have partnered in running the Rotary TTK blood bank, significant dialysis presence, inculcate solar and green values in rural areas, and many other socially relevant projects.


http://www.rotaryclubofbangalore.org/

Contact
Commstrat
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Rotary Club of Bangalore
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Rotary Club of Bangalore, Kala for Vidya, Art for Education
Industry:Arts
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
