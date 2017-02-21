Final Fantasy Video Game Vocalist gets back to her singer/songwriter roots with her single "Time For This," Set to drop March 24

Produced by Gerard Smerek (Gary Clark Jr, Aretha Franklin, R. Kelly,

-- Quickly becoming a Twitter, Facebook, and live concert sensation via her dynamic performances as a featured vocalist in the Final Fantasy sci-fi and fantasy media franchise, Susan Calloway is now gearing up to share a deeper part of her artistry with her thousands of fans worldwide. The Detroit based artist will release her new single "Time for This," with Nashville based distributor Tone Tree Music, March 24.The intensely personal piano driven ballad was written by Calloway and produced by her longtime studio partner Gerard Smerek.Smerek helmed Calloway's 2010 solo debut EP Chasin' The Sun, whose title track single reached the Top 40 on the national Radio & Records charts and continues to spin on terrestrial Top 40 and Hot AC stations, in addition to Pandora radio. Over the past few years, Calloway's songs have been licensed for placement on shows like "Dawson's Creek," "Summerland"and "One Tree Hill."For the singer, releasing "Time for This" is the perfect vehicle for continuing to develop her intimate relationship with fans not only of her previous solo work, but also of her globally popular contributions to the world of Final Fantasy.Calloway's vocals appear on the track "Answers," from the soundtrack of the Final Fantasy 14 video game; "Dragonsong,"from the FFXIV extension game Heavensward;and on three Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy Audio CD's. She has also been a featured artist on the Distant Worlds: Final Fantasy World Tour, which has included sold out shows in Japan (Tokyo International Forum), London (Royal Albert Hall), Paris, Munich, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles and many other U.S. cities.The classically trained pianist and vocalist's association with the multi-million-dollar video game franchise began when her voice caught the attention of Grammy winning conductor Arnie Roth and Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, who is known as the "Beethoven of video games music." Believing that her vocals would complement his music, Uematsu requested that Susan sing his new theme song "Answers" from FFXIV, which was released in 2013. The overwhelming response by fans to Calloway's first track led to other recording and performing opportunities in the Final Fantasy realm."I want my relationship with the fans to be a journey of inspiring people and building trust, and that begins with honesty, integrity and allowing myself to be vulnerable in the songs I write and perform," Calloway says. "My song 'Time for This' gives me the opportunity to let my guard down, make a meaningful emotional connection and let people know how I really feel about things. The scariest risks we take in life seem to be the ones that involve our hearts."You can't always control who you love or who loves you," she adds. "This makes moving on and letting go harder than we would like. There are moments where it hardly seems worth the effort to put yourself out there when you know the potential will always be there for someone to leave. I wrote 'Time for This' about a single moment. That moment when you feel like you wasted so much effort on a relationship, only to lose in the end. Pain and heartbreak can take down the strongest among us if we let it. We go back and forth between moving on and looking back…until we humbly realize that even when you lose something you wanted, time keeps moving whether we like it or not. But for every dark moment time forces us to walk thru, it also heals us with the future it wants to usher in, if we let it and if we keep moving forward with faith."www.susancalloway.com