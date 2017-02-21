News By Tag
Cameroonian artist Bikai releases new single "SEXTACULAR" reaching over 100,000 streams first day
Produced by Chris Irvin aka J. Bruster, "Sextacular"
Born of African descent, Bikai grew up in Washington, D.C. As a child, he often traveled with his parents to Central Africa and France. Having the opportunity to explore different parts of the world exposed Bikai to various genres of music and culture. Being fluent in French, he developed an affinity for Julio Iglesias. He was also inspired by Michael Jackson and Sam Cook as well.
A true lover of music, Bikai learned that he had a gift in the entertainment industry. At the age of 15, he began writing songs and crafting his own productions.
"I have always had a passion for music and I'm excited about this new release. Sextacular is dedicated to all the women I have met across the country", says Bikai
The song is currently available on iTunes, download it now! For more information on Bikai, follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram bikailive. Check out more of his music on SoundCloud: www.soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
Andre B.
A.I.O. Nation
678-697-9646
info@aionation.com
