February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Cameroonian artist Bikai releases new single "SEXTACULAR" reaching over 100,000 streams first day

 
 
cover_
cover_
ATLANTA - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- International pop artist Bikai is releasing his new single "Sextacular", that is sure to become the hot new anthem of the summer for women everywhere. The song is a mix of hip hop and urban music with a heavy modern pop sound-guaranteed to get you dancing every time. The repetitive chorus can't help but live in your head, and the hypnotic rhythm draws the ladies to the dancefloor for a finger popping, hip rocking, unforgettable experience!

Produced by Chris Irvin aka J. Bruster, "Sextacular" showcases Bikai's bad boy flavor and charisma with an undeniable international influence throughout the track. From the moment you hear the energetic beat, and unforgettable lyrics, "Sextacular" leaves you feigning for more of Bikai's smooth, feel good croons.

Born of African descent, Bikai grew up in Washington, D.C. As a child, he often traveled with his parents to Central Africa and France. Having the opportunity to explore different parts of the world exposed Bikai to various genres of music and culture. Being fluent in French, he developed an affinity for Julio Iglesias. He was also inspired by Michael Jackson and Sam Cook as well.

A true lover of music, Bikai learned that he had a gift in the entertainment industry. At the age of 15, he began writing songs and crafting his own productions.

"I have always had a passion for music and I'm excited about this new release. Sextacular is dedicated to all the women I have met across the country", says Bikai

The song is currently available on iTunes, download it now! For more information on Bikai, follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram bikailive. Check out more of his music on SoundCloud: www.soundcloud.com/bikai-live/sextacular-main

Media Contact
Andre B.
A.I.O. Nation
678-697-9646
info@aionation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aionation.com Email Verified
Tags:Sextacular, Bikailive, Singlerelease
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
