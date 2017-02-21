Introducing Oris's next-generation Aquis – a stylish, high performance diver's watc

Oris Aquis Date (1)

End

-- Oris is pleased to announce the new Oris Aquis Date, a fresh interpretation of the independent Swiss company's high-performance diver's watch. As well as offering superlative build quality, the new Aquis Date is a stylish accessory, designed to give divers confidence both in the depths and on dry land.Oris has been making diver's watches since the 1960s. The vintage-inspired Divers Sixty-Five collection serves as a reminder of the company's pioneering spirit and innovative approach to watchmaking.The Oris Full Steel of the late 1990s was a high-performance sports watch. It demonstrated the inventive ethos of Oris and sowed the seeds of the iconic Aquis collection, which became rapidly synonymous with diving watches. The new Aquis Date presents the next chapter in a story that began over 50 years ago.The first Aquis was characterised by the design of its muscular horns and uni-directional rotating bezel. While the horns were designed so the metal bracelet or rubber strap would pivot to fit a wide range of wrist sizes, the broad bezel and its oversized numerals delivered outstanding underwater legibility. Both feaures delivered practical benefits that have made the Aquis a design icon and one of the first names in diver's watches.The new Aquis Date continues both the spirit and design DNA of its predecessor. Oris's designers have added a touch of elegance to the tool watch to reflect the versatility owners now expect from a divers' watch. Oris diver's watches are no longer just for underwater adventures, they're often found under a cuff.Much of the effect is in the detail. The horns and the bracelet are now thinner, giving the case and the whole watch a more slender profile. The hands and indices have been redesigned to look bolder and sharper, and the screw-in security crown and crown protectors have been refined to give the watch a sleeker silhouette. The bezel inlay is made of black, scratch- and fade-resistant ceramic, and the dial now proudly carries the Aquis name.As well as aesthetic improvements, the new Aquis Date also delivers practical enhancements. The uni-directional bezel is now easier to grip, thanks to a small gap introduced between the case and the body, allowing greater purchase. The Aquis Date is water-resistant to 30 bar (300 metres), making it ideal for experienced scuba divers.As a result, the new Oris Aquis Date is a stylish, high-performing diver's watch. 'We are extremely pleased with the next generation Aquis diver's watch,' commented Oris Chairman Ulrich W. Herzog. 'This is a beautiful, hugely reliable underwater tool watch, made using the exacting techniques and according to the highest standards of Swiss watch manufacturing that have made Oris famous all over the world, and in the diving community in particular.'Ref. No. 01 733 7730 4135 MB, Ø 43.50mm• Automatic movement Oris Cal. 733, with date at 6 o'clock• Multi-piece stainless steel case with screw-in security crown and crown protection• Water-resistant to 30 bar/300m• Diver's uni-directional rotating bezel with black ceramic inlay with 60-minute timer and zero marker filled with Super-LumiNova®• Sapphire crystal domed on both sides with anti-reflective coating inside• Screwed case back with see-through mineral crystal• Blue dial with applied indices filled with Super-LumiNova®. Nickel hour and minute hands filled with Super-LumiNova®. Nickel second hand with 'lollipop' insert filled with Super-LumiNova®• Blue or black rubber strap with Oris-developed safety anchor and quickadjust, sliding-sledge folding clasp with extension, or dark brown leather strap with sliding-sledge folding clasp with extension. Alternatively available with stainless steel bracelet with extensionRef. No. 01 733 7730 4154 RS, Ø 43.50mm• Automatic movement Oris Cal. 733, with date at 6 o'clock• Multi-piece stainless steel case with screw-in security crown and crown protection• Water-resistant to 30 bar/300m• Diver's uni-directional rotating bezel with black ceramic inlay with 60-minute timer and zero marker filled with Super-LumiNova®• Sapphire crystal domed on both sides with anti-reflective coating inside• Screwed case back with see-through mineral crystal• Black dial with applied indices filled with Super-LumiNova®. Nickel hour and minute hands filled with Super-LumiNova®. Nickel second hand with 'lollipop' insert filled with Super-LumiNova®• Black rubber strap with Oris-developed safety anchor and quick-adjust, sliding-sledge folding clasp with extension, or dark brown leather strap with sliding-sledge folding clasp with extension. Alternatively available with stainless steel bracelet with extension