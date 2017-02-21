News By Tag
Last Arrival Records First Release "Distant Direction/A Million Miles" Receives Global DJ Support
Fresh off a bustling and tour rich schedule in 2016, American rising star Chris Schambacher has taken these last few months to write an impressive catalogue of fresh club records which are made for the big system and the big venues. 'Distant Direction' has unique textures and flashing synth riffs which really crescendo into the breakdown. It's a beautiful record that has soul and an identity. 'A Million Miles' is a wonderful counterpoint to the release, and it has Chris Schambacher's trademark sound - it's an aggressive high energy club record. Having rocked the New Year's Eve bash with Benny Benassi in Dallas, Texas, Chris is well on his way to paving his own path, not only in America as one of the premiere new DJs in the scene, but on a global landscape as well.
This release has received global support from Afrojack, Cedric Gervais, Above & Beyond, Flux Pavilion, Armin Van Buuren, Fedde Le Grand, Paul Oakenfold, Full Intention, Judge Jules, Andi Durrant, Andy Moor, Jerry Ropero, Lenny Fontana, Mark Picchiotti, Markus Schulz, Amine Edge, B.Traits, Ibiza Sonica Radio, Ivan Gough, Max Graham, Patric La Funk, Sam Divine, Paul Van Dyk.
Download/Stream Chris Schambacher's "Distant Direction/A Million Miles" at https://last-
For more information on Last Arrival Records please visit www.LastArrivalRecords.com
