Technicolor's David Baylis Explores the Role of LTE in Delivering Broadband Services to the Home – Even as Industry Gears Up for 5G
LTE broadband gateway solutions from Technicolor to be showcased at MWC 2017
"Subscribers have become more and more bandwidth hungry, whatever their access technology,"
Technicolor is incorporating LTE into its residential gateways, but Baylis says different service modes are being pursued in different regions, depending on local market pressures and opportunities.
"In some countries, the time lag between customers signing up to a fixed broadband service and activation of the service to give them that broadband access can be considerable, and therefore very frustrating. So, offering LTE access within the gateway is an immediate solution. Also, LTE bandwidth can be bonded with other fixed-line network technologies to enable operators to better participate in the endless competition for more speed," he says.
Technicolor's focus is not entirely on data, says Baylis. "At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, we will be demonstrating our Voice over IP (VoIP) feature integrated into the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE chipset. Later in the year our LTE gateways will be integrating circuit-switched voice and Voice over LTE services to ensure full coverage of all operator requirements for voice," he says.
Technicolor is already looking beyond 4G and gearing up for 5G, the next evolution of mobile technology. It will use the same radio frequencies as LTE, but also use much higher frequencies with much shorter wavelengths.
"5G is going to give blindingly fast data rates and incredibly low latency, and it will enable a whole host of services and products that we haven't yet imagined," says Baylis. "Technicolor aims to be in the vanguard, with the device manufacturers resolving the complex issues that will be raised by the new millimeter wave technology."
