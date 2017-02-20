News By Tag
Christine Lutgens, Partner, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Christine Lutgens
Ms. Lutgens has more than thirty years of wide-ranging experience in benefit and executive compensation matters, including advising on design, administrative and fiduciary issues under all types of qualified and non-qualified pension and profit sharing plans, ESOPs, welfare plans, executive compensation arrangements and equity plans, both in day-to-day business operations and in complex corporate transactions.
Ms. Lutgens has written and spoken on a variety of benefit topics, including the practical implications of section 409A for employment agreements and severance arrangements, plan loans, benefit issues in bankruptcy, section 401(k) compliance issues and issues in the acquisition of a business. She also taught the third year seminar on employee benefits at the University of Chicago Law School for many years before joining Kramer Levin.
Ms. Lutgens was recognized by New York Super Lawyers (2006-2016).
About Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP is a premier, full-service law firm with offices in New York, Silicon Valley and Paris. Firm lawyers are leading practitioners in their respective fields. The firm represents public and private companies — ranging from Global 1000 to middle-market and emerging-growth companies — across a broad range of industries, as well as funds, institutions and individuals.
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the continuously evolving regulatory and economic backdrops of pension plans have altered how plan sponsors across the globe think about their Defined Benefit (DB) plans. This global trend has created complex financial and regulatory risks forcing plan sponsors to "de-risk" DB plans by offering lump-sum distributions to retirees instead of the typical annuity distributions.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework of Pension Plan De-Risking. Speakers will present key issues and practical tips for employers to understand all the important aspects of this significant topic. Going beyond the basics, speakers will present their expert thoughts and opinions on how employers can maximize the benefits of de-risking pension plans.
Key topics include:
• Pension De-Risking – Fundamental Framework
• Pension Plan - Challenges and Opportunities
• Implementing Effective De-Risking Framework
• Pension Plan De-Risking Approaches and Considerations
• Advantages and Disadvantages of Pension De-Risking
• Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
